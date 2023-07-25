Japan to help BD turn a high income country by 2041







The visiting Japanese Minister also expressed his surprise and delight at Bangladesh's "fast-paced development."



"This is my first visit in 13 years. I was so surprised and so glad to see that Bangladesh is developing so fast," the Japanese Minister told reporters at Uttara North station of Dhaka Metro Rail.

Speaking to reporters after taking a ride on the Dhaka metro from Uttara North-Pallabi-Uttara North station, he said, "It was so comfortable and very fast. The Dhaka Metro is a symbol of Japanese cooperation for Bangladesh's development. I hope the people of Dhaka will love this."



He also mentioned that they will provide new Japanese technology for ongoing projects like the Dhaka Metro.



Earlier, he holds a bilateral meeting with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, held at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.



During the meeting the Japanese Minister Nishimura referred to the 'Strategic Partnership' of diplomatic relations jointly declared by the Bangladesh's and Japan's Prime Ministers during the Japan visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in April 2023 and expressed his satisfaction on the mega projects carried out in association with Japan.



Minister Nishimura informs that Japan is currently studying the preferential treatment that can be accorded to Bangladesh upon her graduation to a middle income country. An Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) in this regard would help, he added.



Minister Nishimura arrived in Dhaka on 23 July on a two-day official visit. This is the first time ever a Minister of the METI in Japan is visiting Bangladesh. He approached to keep up the existing preferential treatment to Bangladesh following her complete graduation to a middle income country.



He praised Bangladesh's youth and energetic population as well as the strategic location between the South and the South East Asia.



During the meeting, State Minister Shahriar Alam reiterated the commitment of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make Bangladesh as a high income country by 2041. He briefed on the development achievements carried out by the government in last one-and-a-half decade.



He also referred to the ongoing mega projects of Bangladesh-Japan collaboration and stressed on the need of such joint ventures to materialize Bangladesh's vision of becoming a smart and developed country. He invited more Japanese investment including that in the sectors of infrastructural development, ICT, human resources development and renewable energy.



State Minister thanked the Minister Nishimura for Japan's continuous support towards the development and progress in Bangladesh.



State minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam was present with the Japanese minister.



The Japanese minister also visited the 3rd Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.



