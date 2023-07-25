Secys urged to be cautious in taking new projects







The instructions were given in the regular monthly meeting of the secretaries held after around seven months after Mahbub Hossain has taken his charge as the Cabinet Secretary in December last year. The Cabinet Secretary chaired the meeting held at the Cabinet Division.



All secretaries and secretary level officials including Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain attended the meeting.

While briefing after the meeting, Mahbub Hossain said that it was a regular meeting of the secretaries. "It was not a special meeting. There was no instruction about the upcoming national elections to be held after around four to five months. There was no instruction about the field administration also," he added.



However, the sources in the Cabinet Division claimed that the meeting was called to give necessary instructions to the secretaries about the upcoming elections and field administration. Necessary instructions on completion of the development projects were also given in the meeting.



Mahbub Hossain said, "It was not any special meeting. It was a regular meeting and was supposed to be held on Tuesday (today). But, I have to held the meeting a day before because of another programme on the next day. Several issues including some of the Industry Ministry were resolved in the meeting."



Some issues of recruitment rules for the hospitals and the Industry Ministry were placed before the meeting. "We have opined that laws should be enacted about the issue of Industry Ministry. We have suggested them to promulgate law. Other issues were cleared. Issues of creation of teachers' posts for the newly nationalized educational institutions were also discussed and decided," he added.



