HC comes down heavily on police over two misdeeds







During the hearing in one case, the HC bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam came down heavily on Patuakhali police station's Officer-in-Charge Md Moniruzzaman and Assistant Sub-Inspector Mizanur Rahman for arresting college student Md Ashraful Hawlader and sending him to court, although he was secured anticipatory bail from the court.



Pointing its finger to police officers, the HC bench said that have you become the owner of the country? You (OC) hung up call saying that you were in meeting. But, did not call back after the meeting and did not take any action.

"The people own the country. But wherever he sits, he becomes the owner of that place. Do you consider yourself the owner? Even after being on bail, the accused was arrested and sent to court again. For what country has become independent? You also have the responsibility to protect the dignity of the court.



After the speech, the court fixed next Sunday for delivering its order over the matter.



According to the case information, following report published in a national daily under the heading 'Student on-bail arrested, later released by court', the HC bench had on May 21 in a suo moto move summoned OC Moniruzzaman and ASI Mizanur to appear before the court on June 18 to explain their conduct.



According to the report published on May 20, there was an allegation against Patuakhali sadar police station of arresting college student Md Ashraful Hawlader and sending him to jail, although he was free on anticipatory granted by the High Court Division.



The accused was arrested from his home on May 18 and was sent to the court on May 19.



Patuakhali chief judicial court's magistrate Md Jamal Hossain released him taking the document of anticipatory bail into consideration on May 19, according to the report.



In another case, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) informed the same bench of the HC about taking departmental action against the police officers, involved in the case of torturing and extorting money from two three accused despite being granted bail by the High Court.



After receiving the report, the HC bench said that the temporary dismissal (suspension) of those officials is not the last word.



However, the HC bench exempted the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Shariatpur from personal appearance and fixed the next date of hearing on August 6.



As per the summoned order, Rasel Monir, Additional Superintendent of Police (Naria circle) of Shariatpur and Sheikh Md Mostafizur Rahman, former officer-in-charge of Padma Bridge South Police Station on Monday appeared before the HC for allegedly torturing four people in custody for money.



The court also summoned Shariatpur chief judicial magistrate for sending the victims to jail in spite of having bail from the High Court.



At that time, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin submitted a written explanation to the court on behalf of the police stating that the police officers involved into the incident have been temporarily suspended.



Later, Advocate Mojibur Rahman, counsel for victims, told reporters that the IGP submitted a petition stating that three policemen involved in the incident have been temporarily suspended.



He said, 'The HC granted bail to the seven accused in the robbery case. Even after receiving this bail, two of the seven were detained by the police and handed over them court after torturing them. The court sent the accused to jail without verifying the bail information.



After media report over the incident, the HC bench summoned them to appear before the court to explain their position.



