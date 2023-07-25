3 killed as fire engine crashes en route to N'ganj burn site







The incident occurred at the Chashara roundabout around 11 am on Monday, according to the police. The victims have been identified as 58-year-old Jahangir Hossain, a driver of Hajiganj Fire Station in Narayanganj, Salauddin Sabu, 48, and rickshaw puller Sirajul Islam, 50.



Authorities reported that the vehicle from Hajiganj fire service was en route to a garment factory in Fatullah's Bisik area to douse a fire. However, it lost control on the road and collided with a passenger bus.

The collision turned into a multi-vehicle pile-up involving a car and several rickshaws in front.



Jahangir died on the spot and Sabu, the pedestrian, was crushed to death by the wheels of the bus.



"We learnt that Jahangir Hossain suffered a stroke while driving. He lost control of the vehicle as a result," Fakhruddin Ahmed, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence. �bdnews24.com



