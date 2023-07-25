Video
Home Back Page

New lawyers’ organization cyber guild launched

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

A new organization of lawyers called Bangladesh Lawyers Cyber Guild (BLCG) emerged on Monday to play an active role to protect anti-national conspiracies, propaganda and rumors in the cyber world.

The organization made its debut at Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) hall no 1.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, Additional Attorney General Mehdi Hasan Chowdhury, SCBA Secretary Abdun Noor Dulal, Advocate Shah Monjurul Hoque, Senior Advocate Motahar Hossain Saju, Senior Advocate Sayeed Ahmed Raza, Advocate Azhar Ullah Bhuiyan, Association Vice President Advocate Jasmine Sultana and other leaders and general lawyers were present in the event.

Supreme Court Senior Advocate AKM Faiz selected as covenor of the newly formed organization while Advocate Shah Monjurul Hoque selected as Joint Convenor and Coordinator and Advocate SR Siddiqui Saif nominated as Member Secretary of the organization.



