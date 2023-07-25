Jamaat’s rallies in major cities on July 28, in Dhaka on Aug 1







They announced the programs demanding the formation of a caretaker government, release of the party's Ameer Shafiqur Rahman and other detained leaders, activists, as well as to address the issue of rising commodity prices in the country.



The announcement was made today during a press conference held at an auditorium in the capital.

Acting Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami and former MP, Professor Mujibur Rahman, presented a written statement during the press conference.



He said, "Establishing a caretaker government system is urgent to ensure a transparent and inclusive electoral process."



He expressed concern over the detention of election candidates and criticized the government's intention to conduct elections without addressing the demand for a caretaker government.



"The entire nation is united in establishing a caretaker government system to make this election free, fair, impartial, and participatory," he said.



He accused the government of organizing the administration in a manner that undermines the independence of the Election Commission.



