Tuesday, 25 July, 2023, 8:49 AM
AL trying to trigger confrontation thru provocation, counter rally: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday alleged that the ruling party is trying to create a confrontational situation with their counter programmes, their words and actions centring the opposition's grand rally in the capital on July 27.

Speaking at a press briefing at BNP's Naya Paltan central office, he warned that the government will be held responsible if any untoward incident happens due to the provocative moves by the ruling party and its associate bodies.

"You must have noticed the ministers of this illegitimate government have been making serious threats for several days�special persons in the government are making provocative statements and doing provocative actions," the BNP leader said.

He said Juba League had a rally for July 24 in the city, but the youth wing of the ruling Awami League has shifted it to July 27 countering BNP's grand rally. "It's clear that they did it to create a situation which is not acceptable in any way."

Fakhrul also said the ruling party leaders are speaking using the language of terrorists. "But the country's people will build a resistance against them."

He said their party continued their movement in a peaceful and democratic manner though their two activists were killed recently while many others were attacked and implicated in false cases.

"We hope that the Awami League and Jubo League will avoid a terrible conflicting situation and the government will ensure it," the BNP leader said.

Asked about their rally venue, he said they have informed the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner about the programme and a decision on the venue will be finalised soon.

Fakhrul hoped the DMP authorities will cooperate with BNP to make their democratic and peaceful grand rally a success.

From their rally, the BNP leader said they will send out a message to ensure the fall of the current regime through the ongoing one-point movement. "It's a movement of the people and I'll definitely succeed."

The press briefing was held after a joint meeting of BNP and its associate bodies and different district units adjacent to Dhaka to make the grand rally a success.

Fakhrul said the current regime wants to cling to power by using the state machinery as they know very well that they are not a legitimate one. "They're filing false cases against us and increasing the level of their repression. The worst thing is that they have snatched our constitutional right to speak, express opinion and hold assembly and meeting."    �UNB


