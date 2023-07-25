

AL,front bodies’ rallies in city on July 27, to deny BNP chance to occupy streets

Ruling Awami League (AL) and its affiliated bodies decided to hold rallies and take out processions suspecting that there may be chaos and violence on the streets centering BNP's grand rally on July 27.

AL thinks that the grand rally of BNP has been called with the aim of rigging the next general election.



As a result, the ruling party's leaders and activists will be on the streets in the capital on July 27 and AL is taking the preparations to this end.

According to party insiders, AL does not want to give BNP any chance to occupy the streets.



The leaders and activists of the ruling party will be vigilant so that activists of BNP from the surrounding districts cannot take control of the road during its grand rally.



Juba League will play a leading role to show AL's s strength on the streets.



The leaders and activists of Juba League will be brought to the capital from the outlying districts and cities.



On July 27, Swechchhasebak League and Chhatra League leaders and activists will also play their due role.



AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak told e Daily Observe, "We have no problem if anyone holds peaceful rally. But, if someone tries to create unrest in the country with an evil intention, Awami League will not remain silent spectator."



Juba League, Swechchhasebak League and Chhatra League will jointly hold peace rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque of the capital on July 27 at noon. AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will be the chief guest in this rally.



In order to make the rally successful, the three front organisations of Awami League and the central leaders of the fraternal organisations held a meeting at the political office of Awami League President Sheikh Hasina in Dhanmondi on Sunday evening.



The meeting decided to hold a peace rally jointly, instead of by Juba League.



It decided to hold the peace rally of lakhs of people against BNP's terror, anarchy and conspiracy on July 27.



Asked about the meeting, General Secretary of the Swechchhasebak League Afzalur Rahman Babu said, "All the leaders and activists of the three organisation from the surrounding districts of the capital will join the rally with millions of people.



Chhatra League will go the rally venue by the side of the secretariat via zero point.



Juba League will go to the rally from Golap Shah Tomb.



Swechchhasebak League will move from the central office of the party towards the rally venue.

AL leaders said that leaders and activists of 11 district and city committees of Dhaka and its surrounding areas ill participate in the rally.



Juba League leaders and activists will come to Dhaka in at least a hundred buses from each district.



On behalf of Juba League, Dhaka city North and South, Gazipur city and district, Narayanganj city and district, Tangail, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Leaders and activists of Mymensingh and Dhaka districts have been instructed to arrive in Dhaka before noon on July 27.



According to Awami League sources, BNP may bring leaders and activists from all over the country to hold its grand rally on July 27.



They said that as a precaution, Awami League decided to hold the peace rally.



Awami League Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "Chaos is their (BNP) only goal. They took all the preparations to resort to terror.



