BUET prof among 16 indicted over bank recruitment question leak







After farming charges, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain fixed August 26 for beginning trial of the case.



The judge read out the allegations before them and asked them whether they are guilty or not, they replied negative and demanded justice.

The recruitment test for five state-owned banks was held on November 6 in 2021. Later, it cancelled the examination as several media outlets carried reports suggesting the question papers had been leaked.



Sub-inspector Sukanta Biswas of Tejgaon zonal team filed a case at Badda Police Station under the Public Examinations (Offences) Act following the question paper leak on November 10 in the same year.



On November 21 of the year, BUET removed Prof Nikhil Ranjan Dhar from the post of head of Industrial and Production Engineering Department and also relieved him of all exam responsibilities.



On November 16, 2022, Shamim Ahmed, a Sub-Inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) and the investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet excluding Prof Nikhil as an accused.



Earlier this year, a Dhaka court summoned the investigation officer to show cause why and how he relieved Prof Nikhil from the charges. Following that, investigation officer Shamim submitted a supplementary charge against Nikhil to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.



A Dhaka court on Monday framed charges against 16 people, including BUET Prof Nikhil Ranjan Dhar, in a case filed over the question paper leak of bank recruitment test.After farming charges, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain fixed August 26 for beginning trial of the case.The judge read out the allegations before them and asked them whether they are guilty or not, they replied negative and demanded justice.The recruitment test for five state-owned banks was held on November 6 in 2021. Later, it cancelled the examination as several media outlets carried reports suggesting the question papers had been leaked.Sub-inspector Sukanta Biswas of Tejgaon zonal team filed a case at Badda Police Station under the Public Examinations (Offences) Act following the question paper leak on November 10 in the same year.On November 21 of the year, BUET removed Prof Nikhil Ranjan Dhar from the post of head of Industrial and Production Engineering Department and also relieved him of all exam responsibilities.On November 16, 2022, Shamim Ahmed, a Sub-Inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) and the investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet excluding Prof Nikhil as an accused.Earlier this year, a Dhaka court summoned the investigation officer to show cause why and how he relieved Prof Nikhil from the charges. Following that, investigation officer Shamim submitted a supplementary charge against Nikhil to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.