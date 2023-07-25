Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 July, 2023, 8:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BUET prof among 16 indicted over bank recruitment question leak

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Monday framed charges against 16 people, including BUET Prof Nikhil Ranjan Dhar, in a case filed over the question paper leak of bank recruitment test.

After farming charges, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain fixed August 26 for beginning trial of the case.

The judge read out the allegations before them and asked them whether they are guilty or not, they replied negative and demanded justice.

The recruitment test for five state-owned banks was held on November 6 in 2021. Later, it cancelled the examination as several media outlets carried reports suggesting the question papers had been leaked.

Sub-inspector Sukanta   Biswas of Tejgaon zonal team filed a case at Badda Police Station under the Public Examinations (Offences) Act following the question paper leak on November 10 in the same year.

On November 21 of the year, BUET removed Prof Nikhil Ranjan Dhar from the post of head of Industrial and Production Engineering Department and also relieved him of all exam responsibilities.

On November 16, 2022, Shamim Ahmed, a Sub-Inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) and the investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet excluding Prof Nikhil as an accused.

Earlier this year, a Dhaka court summoned the investigation officer to show cause why and how he relieved Prof Nikhil from the charges. Following that, investigation officer Shamim submitted a supplementary charge against Nikhil to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New lawyers’ organization cyber guild launched
There is a 'gravity hole' in the Indian Ocean, and scientists now think they know why
Jamaat’s rallies in major cities on July 28, in Dhaka on Aug 1
AL trying to trigger confrontation thru provocation, counter rally: Fakhrul
AL,front bodies’ rallies in city on July 27, to deny BNP chance to occupy streets
BUET prof among 16 indicted over bank recruitment question leak
5 more remanded over attack on Hero Alam
Govt committing crime by misusing cyber tech against people: Fakhrul


Latest News
Project Processing, Appraisal and Management System (PPS) software launched
EU Special Representative for Human Rights arrives in Dhaka
Two children drown in Khulna
Inu, Menon, Dilip leave for China
BNP wants to hold grand rally at Nayapaltan or Suhrawardy Udyan
N'ganj fire truck accident: Death toll rises to 3
Ambulance owners call off strike
Russia says Ukrainian drones hit central Moscow, Crimea
Taskin, Towhid roped in for LPL’s new season
Putin says Russia will replace Ukrainian grain shipments to Africa
Most Read News
DSA case against BNP leader Minu dismissed
BUET teacher Nikhil, 15 others indicted
65pc construction works completed
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
Ambulance owners to go on strike from midnight
US social media widely used for Bangladesh’s regime change
Popularise carbon farming to fight climate change
One killed, 7 houses burnt in Sunamganj fire
Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya ameer among 3 held in Munshiganj
Motorcycle collision leaves two dead in Tangail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft