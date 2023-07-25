5 more remanded over attack on Hero Alam







Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the order as Detective Branch(DB) Sub Inspector Palash Chandra Sarker, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the five suspects before the court with a prayer to grant a ten-day remand each for questioning.



The remanded five suspects are: Shoaib Molla, Bayezid Molla, Md Shab Mia, Md Humayun Kabir and Md Saiful Islam Sajal.

They were arrested during raids across Dhaka on Sunday, Police have arrested 15 suspects in the case so far.



On July 17, Alam was attacked outside the Bidya Niketan School and College polling centre in an incident that drew international condemnation.



Hero Alam's personal assistant Sujan Rahman Shuvo lodged the case with Banani Thana on July 18 accusing some 15-20 unknown people for the attack.



Hero Alam was subjected to physical assault in Dhaka's Banani area shortly before the end of voting on July 17.



He later alleged that ruling party men attacked him at Banani Bidyaniketan School and College polling centre in the afternoon "with the intention of murder."



The Detective Branch's Gulshan Division later took over the investigation.



