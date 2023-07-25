3 cops injured in Ctg road accident

CHATTOGRAM, July 24: Three policemen were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a covered van on Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Fouzdarhat in Sitakunda upazila on Monday.



The identities of the injured could not be known immediately. They were taken to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital.



The accident occurred around 12:45 pm when the bus carrying 15 policemen and 23 accused collided head on with a covered van while heading towards Gazipur Jail, leaving three constables injured, said Belal Uddin Jahangir, officer-in-charge of Baro Aulia Highway Police Station. �UNB