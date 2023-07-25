Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 July, 2023, 8:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

1,000 tree-saplings to be planted at RU

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

RAJSHAHI, July 24: 1,000 more tree-saplings are going to be transplanted in Rajshahi University (RU) campus aimed at protecting ecological balance.

Bangladesh Environment and Development Society (BEDS) Bangla Track Limited donated the saplings to the RU authority on Monday and it has transplanted some of those at the western premises of Syed Ismail Hossain Siraji Academy building.

On the occasion, the RU authority also held a discussion meeting at the conference hall of the Department of Geography and Environmental Sciences highlighting the significance of more tree plantation to mitigate the adverse impact of climate change.

RU Pro-vice-chancellors Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam and Prof Humayun Kabir, Bangla Track Chairman Nazma Haque and its adviser Rafiqul Islam addressed the discussion.

The speakers stressed the need for extensive tree plantation to improve environment and biodiversity to make the region habitable for all.

 "Expansion of the country's forest area up to 25 percent of the total landscape through extensive tree plantations will protect the country from adverse impact of climate change," said Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam Explaining various beneficial aspects of trees and homestead gardening in human life, he urged all to plant at least three saplings on their homesteads to help maintain environmental and ecological balance.

Prof Humayun Kabir urged all to plant fruit saplings around their respective homesteads or on any open space to help maintain environmental and ecological balance and save the region from the wrath of any future natural catastrophe.      �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 cops injured in Ctg road accident
1,000 tree-saplings to be planted at RU
Covid: 1 death, 77 more cases recorded
BD makes significant progress for women empowerment: Zahid
Ex-BCL leader sued over attack on BNP’s Ctg office
4 to die for murder in Sylhet 22yrs ago
JU students demand quick opening of newly built halls
DU sets up biometric attendance device


Latest News
Project Processing, Appraisal and Management System (PPS) software launched
EU Special Representative for Human Rights arrives in Dhaka
Two children drown in Khulna
Inu, Menon, Dilip leave for China
BNP wants to hold grand rally at Nayapaltan or Suhrawardy Udyan
N'ganj fire truck accident: Death toll rises to 3
Ambulance owners call off strike
Russia says Ukrainian drones hit central Moscow, Crimea
Taskin, Towhid roped in for LPL’s new season
Putin says Russia will replace Ukrainian grain shipments to Africa
Most Read News
DSA case against BNP leader Minu dismissed
BUET teacher Nikhil, 15 others indicted
65pc construction works completed
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
Ambulance owners to go on strike from midnight
US social media widely used for Bangladesh’s regime change
Popularise carbon farming to fight climate change
One killed, 7 houses burnt in Sunamganj fire
Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya ameer among 3 held in Munshiganj
Motorcycle collision leaves two dead in Tangail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft