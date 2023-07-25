BD makes significant progress for women empowerment: Zahid







"Women's participation has been ensured in key sectors of development as the present government has implemented massive programmes after assuming power," he told a function at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital here, an official release said.



President of Bangladesh Medical Association Dr Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, Director General of Directorate of Medical Education Professor Dr Md Toto Mia, Director of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital Brigadier General Md Nazmul Haque and Director General of Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad Prof Dr Qamrul Hasan Milon, among others, were present at the function with principal of Dhaka Medical College Dr Md Shafiqul Alam Chowdhury in the chair.

Referring to women participation in different professions, the health minister said women have outnumbered their male counterpart in medical professions. Among the newly recruited medical professionals, 6,000 are male while 4000 female, he added.



Womenfolk are working in different challenging professions including police and civil administration, Maleque added. �BSS

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said Bangladesh has made a significant progress for women empowerment in every spheres of society."Women's participation has been ensured in key sectors of development as the present government has implemented massive programmes after assuming power," he told a function at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital here, an official release said.President of Bangladesh Medical Association Dr Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, Director General of Directorate of Medical Education Professor Dr Md Toto Mia, Director of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital Brigadier General Md Nazmul Haque and Director General of Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad Prof Dr Qamrul Hasan Milon, among others, were present at the function with principal of Dhaka Medical College Dr Md Shafiqul Alam Chowdhury in the chair.Referring to women participation in different professions, the health minister said women have outnumbered their male counterpart in medical professions. Among the newly recruited medical professionals, 6,000 are male while 4000 female, he added.Womenfolk are working in different challenging professions including police and civil administration, Maleque added. �BSS