Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 July, 2023, 8:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Ex-BCL leader sued over attack on BNP’s Ctg office

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

CHATTOGRAM, July 24: Former Chhatra League leader Nurul Azim Rony has been sued in a case over an attack on the BNP's office in Chattogram's Nasimon Bhaban .

BNP leader Kazi Mahmud Hossain filed a complaint with Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Deb's court on Monday.

Five other ruling party activists and around 250 unidentified suspects have been named in the petition, lawyer Md Hasan said.

The court asked the Police Bureau of Investigation to probe the lawsuit.

Monwarul Alom Choudhury, the organising secretary of Jubo League's Chattogram unit, has also been named in the case. The four other ruling party leaders are Omar Khayyam Taiyeb, 40, Gobinda Das, 25, Md Tushar, 25, and Hridoy aka Black Hridoy. The matter was taken to court after police refused to file a complaint following the attack on Jul 19, said Md Idris Ali, an aide at the BNP's Chattogram office.

The attack on the party office was allegedly launched in reprisal after BNP men clashed with ruling party activists outside Awami League candidate Mohiuddin Bacchu's campaign office in the port city's Lalkhan Bazar during the opposition party's 'one-point' anti-government protest.

At least 10 people were injured in the clashes between the groups. At least 10 vehicles, including a car and motorcycle used in the campaign, were also vandalised.

Awami League activists, too, started a case against around 250 unidentified people at the Khulshi Police Station over the incident. Police are also pursuing charges against 44 people.
    �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 cops injured in Ctg road accident
1,000 tree-saplings to be planted at RU
Covid: 1 death, 77 more cases recorded
BD makes significant progress for women empowerment: Zahid
Ex-BCL leader sued over attack on BNP’s Ctg office
4 to die for murder in Sylhet 22yrs ago
JU students demand quick opening of newly built halls
DU sets up biometric attendance device


Latest News
Project Processing, Appraisal and Management System (PPS) software launched
EU Special Representative for Human Rights arrives in Dhaka
Two children drown in Khulna
Inu, Menon, Dilip leave for China
BNP wants to hold grand rally at Nayapaltan or Suhrawardy Udyan
N'ganj fire truck accident: Death toll rises to 3
Ambulance owners call off strike
Russia says Ukrainian drones hit central Moscow, Crimea
Taskin, Towhid roped in for LPL’s new season
Putin says Russia will replace Ukrainian grain shipments to Africa
Most Read News
DSA case against BNP leader Minu dismissed
BUET teacher Nikhil, 15 others indicted
65pc construction works completed
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
Ambulance owners to go on strike from midnight
US social media widely used for Bangladesh’s regime change
Popularise carbon farming to fight climate change
One killed, 7 houses burnt in Sunamganj fire
Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya ameer among 3 held in Munshiganj
Motorcycle collision leaves two dead in Tangail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft