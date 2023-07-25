Video
Tuesday, 25 July, 2023
4 to die for murder in Sylhet 22yrs ago

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

SYLHET, July 24: A Syllhet court on Monday sentenced four people to death for killing a man in Gowainghat upazila in the district 22 years ago.

The condemned convicts are--Abdur Rab, Abdur Rahman, Fazal Uddin and Rais Ali.

Sylhet Divisional Special Judge Abdullah Al Mamun handed down the punishment.

The court also acquitted 11 others as allegations brought against them could not be proved.

According to the prosecution, Tamzid Ali was stabbed to death by the convicts following an enmity over occupying a canal in 2001 in Gowainghat upazila.

Piara Begum, wife of Tamzid, filed a case in this connection.

Police submitted chargesheet against 15 people.    �UNB


