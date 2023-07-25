JU students demand quick opening of newly built halls







The protesters brought out a procession around 8.15pm that started from the university's Chowrangi yard and ended in front of the Vice Chancellor's residence to press home their demand.



They sat down in front of the VC's residence and staged their demonstration for two hours.

Two hours later, JU VC Prof Md Nurul Alam talked to them.



He said, "We have got two new halls, but due to shortage of manpower, we are unable to accommodate the students. There is a meeting on July 27 in UGC. We will open the halls as soon as possible and make arrangements to vacate the common rooms."



Later, The protesters returned to their respective residential halls after getting assurance from the Vice Chancellor.



