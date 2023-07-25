DU sets up biometric attendance device







University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the device at 10am on Monday.



Applauding the initiative, Prof Akhtaruzzaman hoped that through the device, the department would be able to ensure students' accountability.

"Those who are able to coordinate between knowledge and technology will be leading the country in future," he added.



At this time, Arts Faculty Dean Prof Md Abdul Bashir, Pali and Buddhist Studies Department Chairman Dr Niru Barua, DU Teachers' Association (DUTA) General Secretary Prof Zeenat Huda and Supernumerary Prof Sukomal Barua were present, among others.



However, Prof Sukomal handed over a cheque of TK 1 lakh and two of his books to the department.



