

Nazmul takes charge as Naval Chief



Vice Admiral M Nazmul Hassan has replaced Rear Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, said an ISPR press release on Monday.



A ceremony was held at Naval Headquarters marking the handing-over of the charge.

By signing the command handing and taking over book, newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral M Nazmul Hassan officially assumed command of the Bangladesh Navy.



Principal staff officers, area commanders, admin authorities, managing directors of dockyards and shipyards and high officials of Bangladesh Navy were present in the ceremony.



Newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral M Nazmul Hassan was commissioned in the Bangladesh Navy on July 1, 1986. In his long and illustrious career, he has served in various staff, instructional and command appointments at different levels.



Prior to his appointment as the chief of Naval Staff, he performed the duties of Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (operations), Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (personnel), Director Naval Operations, and Director Naval Intelligence at Naval Headquarters and as Director General Civil Military Relations of the Armed Forces Division.



He commanded four warships of the Bangladesh Navy, including Training Frigate BNS UMAR FAROOQ.



In his Naval Career, the Admiral has commanded Bangladesh Navy Fleet and also served as the Commander of Chattogram Naval Area. During this time, he continued the process of rehabilitation of Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals in Bhasanchar.



Besides, he made a special contribution to the rehabilitation of homeless and poor people in remote coastal areas by implementing shelter projects under the office of the Prime Minister.



He was awarded with the Extraordinary Service Medal (OSP) for meritorious contribution to service life.



His 38-year career has been marked by great professionalism and military prowess, influenced by the values of the Father of the Nation, the spirit of the Liberation War, and patriotism. He has always been committed to developing Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Navy.



Vice Admiral Nazmul is married to Nadia Sultana and the couple is blessed with a son and a daughter. �BSS



