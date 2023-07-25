Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 July, 2023, 8:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Nazmul takes charge as Naval Chief

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Nazmul takes charge as Naval Chief

Nazmul takes charge as Naval Chief

Newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff M Nazmul Hassan took charge on Monday.

 Vice Admiral M Nazmul Hassan has replaced Rear Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, said an ISPR press release on Monday.

A ceremony was held at Naval Headquarters marking the handing-over of the charge.

By signing the command handing and taking over book, newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral M Nazmul Hassan officially assumed command of the Bangladesh Navy.

Principal staff officers, area commanders, admin authorities, managing directors of dockyards and shipyards and high officials of Bangladesh Navy were present in the ceremony.

Newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral M Nazmul Hassan was commissioned in the Bangladesh Navy on July 1, 1986. In his long and illustrious career, he has served in various staff, instructional and command appointments at different levels.

Prior to his appointment as the chief of Naval Staff, he performed the duties of Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (operations), Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (personnel), Director Naval Operations, and Director Naval Intelligence at Naval Headquarters and as Director General Civil Military Relations of the Armed Forces Division.

He commanded four warships of the Bangladesh Navy, including Training Frigate BNS UMAR FAROOQ.

In his Naval Career, the Admiral has commanded Bangladesh Navy Fleet and also served as the Commander of Chattogram Naval Area. During this time, he continued the process of rehabilitation of Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals in Bhasanchar.

Besides, he made a special contribution to the rehabilitation of homeless and poor people in remote coastal areas by implementing shelter projects under the office of the Prime Minister.

He was awarded with the Extraordinary Service Medal (OSP) for meritorious contribution to service life.

His 38-year career has been marked by great professionalism and military prowess, influenced by the values of the Father of the Nation, the spirit of the Liberation War, and patriotism. He has always been committed to developing Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Navy.

Vice Admiral Nazmul is married to Nadia Sultana and the couple is blessed with a son and a daughter.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 cops injured in Ctg road accident
1,000 tree-saplings to be planted at RU
Covid: 1 death, 77 more cases recorded
BD makes significant progress for women empowerment: Zahid
Ex-BCL leader sued over attack on BNP’s Ctg office
4 to die for murder in Sylhet 22yrs ago
JU students demand quick opening of newly built halls
DU sets up biometric attendance device


Latest News
Project Processing, Appraisal and Management System (PPS) software launched
EU Special Representative for Human Rights arrives in Dhaka
Two children drown in Khulna
Inu, Menon, Dilip leave for China
BNP wants to hold grand rally at Nayapaltan or Suhrawardy Udyan
N'ganj fire truck accident: Death toll rises to 3
Ambulance owners call off strike
Russia says Ukrainian drones hit central Moscow, Crimea
Taskin, Towhid roped in for LPL’s new season
Putin says Russia will replace Ukrainian grain shipments to Africa
Most Read News
DSA case against BNP leader Minu dismissed
BUET teacher Nikhil, 15 others indicted
65pc construction works completed
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
Ambulance owners to go on strike from midnight
US social media widely used for Bangladesh’s regime change
Popularise carbon farming to fight climate change
One killed, 7 houses burnt in Sunamganj fire
Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya ameer among 3 held in Munshiganj
Motorcycle collision leaves two dead in Tangail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft