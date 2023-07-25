BNP commits digital crimes taking advantage of digitalisation: Hasan







"The present government has made the internet accessible for all by building 'Digital Bangladesh' and BNP is committing crimes and spreading propaganda through their 'paid agents' taking the advantage of digitalization. It is not appropriate at all," he said in response to a query from reporters at a view exchange meeting with the newly elected executive committee members of Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) at the ministry meeting room at Secretariat.



BSRF President Fasih Uddin Mahtab and General Secretary Masudul Haque also addressed the meeting. Later, the leaders of BSRF greeted the minister with bouquet.

Among others, BSRF Vice President Munna Raihan, Joint General Secretary Mehdi Azad Masum and Treasurer Shafiullah Sumon and other office bearers attended the meeting.



In the meeting, the Minister extended congratulations to the newly elected BSRF members.



Criticising the BNP secretary general for blaming the government for 'internet shutdown' as a weapon to suppress the opposition's movement, Hasan urged the BNP leader to look back. "About 50 lakh people used the internet during BNP regime. But now, about 13 crore people are using the internet."



He said the government has given the accessibility to the internet. The AL government doesn't control the internet in any way, rather BNP is spreading rumour and defaming the ministers and ruling party leaders through their 'paid agents' at home and abroad. He claimed that the issue of employing 'paid agent' has already been proved and some audio clips were leaked where the agents have expressed their dissatisfaction as they didn't get exact amount of money they demanded.



The government has photographs of meetings between Tarique Rahman and paid agents and it has been possible for accessibility of internet. But, it is not appropriate and those are digital crimes, he said.



He said there are different acts to control digital crimes across the world. The European Union recently passed an act that every social platform must be registered in every respective country of the EU. The act has been passed in India too. But, such an act has not been passed in Bangladesh.



Dr Hasan said social media platforms have been blocked and steps have been taken in many countries from time to time. In fact, he said, Mirza Fakhrul Islam should extend thanks to the government as he makes conversation with his daughter and even did video conference meetings by using digital technology. The government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has provided these facilities, he continued.



Criticising another comments of BNP leaders, the information minister said, "We want the BNP to take part in the next election with their full strength. We don't want to stop anyone from voting. We want the BNP to join the poll which will be held as per the constitution."



He said, through the speech of the BNP secretary general, it seems that the party wants to take part in the poll. But they could not take any decision due to 'invisible leadership'. Hasan urged the BNP to take the party to masses instead of 'invisible leadership'.



