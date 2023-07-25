Rebuild Feni's Zaheer Raihan Hall







Culturally minded people of Feni district have been demanding the reconstruction of Zahir Raihan Hall for more than three centuries. But this claim is shrouded in a certain shadow. In 2008, the Zilla Parishad decided to rebuild Zaheer Raihan Hall. In the end, Zahir Raihan Hall was demolished but was not rebuilt.



Through the destruction of this hall, Feni's cultural practices and cultural expansion almost came to an end. Activities of cultural organizations started to stop slowly. Despite the long-standing demands and appeals of intellectuals, journalists, teachers and cultural workers, the reconstruction work of Zaheer Raihan Hall is getting slow again and again.

Although preliminary plans have been accepted according to the District Council, now the Assistant Engineer of the Zilla Parishad is working on the feasibility and design of the building. But any of its activities or progress is not visible at the field level.



All the Deputy Commissioners who have come to Feni have given promises and assurances. But Zahir Raihan Hall is not rebuilt. Commercial fairs are now organized in place of Zahir Raihan Hall. Slowly the name of this place is also changing. Now, except a few people in the cultural arena, no one knows about this Zaheer Raihan Hall.



So we appeal to the government to take the initiative to start the reconstruction work very soon. Besides, by placing the wrapper with the identity of Zahir Raihan at this place, all kinds of commercial fairs and commercial use should be stopped at this place.



