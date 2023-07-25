Video
Bangladesh eyes EPA with Japan

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

The Japanese Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry, Nishimura Yasutoshi arrived in Dhaka on Sunday on a two-day visit to attend a business summit titled "Bangladesh-Japan Economic Relations for the next 50 years". The minister would reportedly discuss findings of a joint study on signing the proposed Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) for boosting BD-Japan bilateral trade and investment coupled with holding a series of meetings with members and leaders of our business community.

However, Japan's relationship with Bangladesh has also revolved around strategic partnership following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to the land of the rising sun barely three months ago. Now following the ongoing visit, we are optimistic that our trade and economic bi-lateral ties would usher into a new era.

It was in 2014 when the two nations had taken their economic partnership to the next level by launching of BIG-B, or Comprehensive Cooperation with Bangladesh. Since then, Japan's financial assistance to Bangladesh has only increased, with the country being the largest donor in the fiscal year 2020-2021, providing a staggering $2.63 billion in aid.  

In recent years, there has been a noticeable growth in number of Japanese businesses operating in Bangladesh. Currently, nearly 350 Japanese companies are operating in Bangladesh, with more than $380 million in combined investments.

Of them, 85 percent of local and joint investors have desired Bangladesh and Japan to sign an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) to accelerate trade and investment. And more than 5, 000 Japanese businesses are reportedly searching for investment options.

On the governmental level, initiatives have been taken to streamline regulatory and administrative frameworks that support foreign investments and create a special economic zone in Araihazar, Narayanganj for prospective Japanese investors. Therefore, we are optimistic to witness Japanese investments to cross $ 1 billion mark soon.

Concurrently, it is encouraging that the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority has invited Japanese investors to consider investing in the country's Maheshkhali Economic Zone. After completing these megaprojects, it is anticipated that some 100 Japanese businesses would establish respective factories and offices in the said economic zone.

The challenge for our EPZ, trade & commerce authorities, however, is to translate prospects and potentialities into reality.

In particular, our Japanese counterparts have stressed three factors in order to improve existing business environment in Bangladesh. These are - upgrading of factories, relocating of factories and realistic energy transition.

Well in tuned with the Japanese minister, we also believe economic relationship between Bangladesh and Japan for the next 50 years will be based on these three key recommendations. While relocating of factories has begun the other two factors are yet to gather momentum.

We wish all the best for the proposed Economic Partnership Agreement, so to give a boost to bilateral ties and investment opportunities with Japan.


