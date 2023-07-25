

It’s time government took steps to eradicate hepatitis



About 5.5 percent of the total population of Bangladesh are carriers of hepatitis B and 0.6 percent of hepatitis C virus. Many of them are suffering from various complex liver diseases due to long-term infection.



According to the World Health Organization, about one crore people are infected with hepatitis B and C virus in Bangladesh. More than 20,000 people die of hepatitis every year in the country. According to a study by the Liver Foundation of Bangladesh Hepatology Society, 76 percent of the patients who come to the hospital for treatment with jaundice are infected with hepatitis virus.

Hepatitis is a type of inflammation of the liver. There are two types of hepatitis - acute and chronic. If chronic hepatitis progresses, it can eventually lead to liver cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are five types of hepatitis viruses - hepatitis A virus (HAV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), hepatitis D virus (HDV) and hepatitis E virus (HEV), which are the most common causes of hepatitis worldwide. This hepatitis B and C creates a chronic infection, with no signs or symptoms for a long time, sometimes years or decades, and then it becomes the main cause of liver cancer.



In 1967, the American doctor Baruch Samuel Bloomberg discovered the hepatitis B virus. He also received the Nobel Prize. World Hepatitis Day is celebrated to honor the Nobel Prize-winning scientist on his birthday.



According to an estimate, one person dies every 30 seconds in the world due to hepatitis virus. The day has been celebrated with different slogans in different years. A highly effective hepatitis B vaccine and a highly curable hepatitis B and C drug are within our reach. For this reason, the World Health Assembly adopted a very ambitious resolution in 2016, where all member countries are asked to formulate policies by 2020 and take initiatives to eliminate hepatitis from the world by 2030.



This work can often be done by the primary care physician. However, many tests have to be done step by step at different times. In that case it is better to go to a liver specialist doctor. Hepatitis B and C virus blood tests can be done easily in any laboratory. Almost all patients should undergo an abdominal ultrasonogram. Some patients also require a liver biopsy.



A large proportion of patients infected with hepatitis B virus become virus-free. Therefore, when infected with hepatitis B virus, the patient is usually not given any medicine. However, if there is evidence that the virus remains in the body even after six months, medicine is given. Patients who carry the virus for a long time may also have no problems throughout their lives. However, long-term virus-carrying patients should be tested at least every six months to see if there is any change in their condition. Other family members should also have blood tests if liver inflammation starts or if the amount of virus in the blood increases. Those who are negative, should be vaccinated. Those who are positive, should be brought under treatment.



On the other hand, hepatitis C virus causes liver inflammation. 15 percent of them get better, the remaining 45 percent suffer from chronic liver inflammation. 20 percent of patients with long-term liver inflammation develop cirrhosis within 10 to 20 years. 1 to 4 percent are diagnosed with cancer each year. Liver cirrhosis and cancer are deadly diseases. It is imperative that everyone be aware of these issues. In addition, if HCVRNA is found in the blood of a person infected with hepatitis C virus, treatment should be started with medication. Because, in this case, cirrhosis and other complications may occur.



Hepatitis C virus treatment is now easier than ever. Long-term hepatitis B and C virus infection can lead to liver cirrhosis and cancer in some people. It can be treated only by liver transplant. It is a complex operation. It has recently started in Bangladesh. A bigger problem than medical expenses is lack of awareness. The big problem is to diagnose the disease at the right time and start treatment.



Bangladesh should take collective action at all levels to observe World Hepatitis Day and eradicate Hepatitis 'B' and 'C'. It is important to create public awareness about Hepatitis 'B' and 'C' by accepting this indisputable truth, 'Prevention is better than cure'. Hepatitis virus can be eradicated if everyone is aware of this.



The writer is a student, Department of Management, Joynal Hazari College, Feni

