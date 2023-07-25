Video
Smart aquaculture a must for sustainable growth

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Iftekhar Ahmed Fagun

Smart aquaculture a must for sustainable growth

Smart aquaculture a must for sustainable growth

With National Fisheries Week beginning on July 24, it is a critical moment to reflect on the state of our nation's fisheries and aquaculture industry and the pressing need for the introduction of smart aquaculture. With a burgeoning population and increasing pressure on aquatic resources, the sustainability of traditional aquaculture practices has become a cause of concern. Embracing smart aquaculture could pave the way for a more secure, efficient, and environmentally responsible future for our fish farmers and the entire aquaculture sector.

In the financial year 2020-21, Bangladesh's fisheries sector witnessed significant growth, with fish production reaching an impressive milestone of 4.621 million MT. This remarkable achievement not only highlights the importance of aquaculture for our nation's food security but also demonstrates the potential of the fisheries sector to drive economic prosperity and create sustainable livelihoods.

The increasing contribution of the aquaculture sector to our economy cannot be overlooked. According to recent statistics, the fisheries industry now accounts for over 3.65% of Bangladesh's GDP, underscoring its crucial role in supporting the country's economic growth and rural development. Moreover, the sector provides employment to millions of people, particularly in coastal and rural areas, making it a significant source of livelihood for many communities.

Smart aquaculture can play a pivotal role in further strengthening and sustaining this growth trajectory. By adopting innovative technologies and modern farming practices, fish farmers can enhance productivity, reduce production costs, and minimize environmental impacts. The introduction of recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), for instance, allows for the efficient use of water and creates a more controlled environment that boosts fish growth and health.

Another noteworthy aspect of smart aquaculture is its potential to diversify the species of fish being farmed. In recent years, there has been a concerted effort to promote the cultivation of high-value and indigenous fish species. This not only helps in conserving the rich biodiversity of our aquatic resources but also opens up new market opportunities for fish farmers.

However, for the fisheries sector to continue thriving, it is crucial to address challenges such as water pollution, habitat degradation, and climate change. Smart aquaculture, with its emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly practices, offers a viable solution to mitigate these challenges. By employing data-driven insights and scientific monitoring, fish farmers can ensure that their practices remain environmentally responsible and do not harm fragile aquatic ecosystems.

Smart aquaculture a must for sustainable growth

Smart aquaculture a must for sustainable growth


Technology plays a central role in smart aquaculture. Innovations such as IoT (Internet of Things) devices, sensors, and data analytics enable fish farmers to monitor water quality, fish health, and feeding patterns in real-time. This data-driven approach not only ensures that fish are raised in optimal conditions but also allows farmers to detect and respond swiftly to any potential issues, thus preventing disease outbreaks and minimizing losses.

Introduction of smart aquaculture will reduce human error, farm labor, and operational costs through sensor based automation. The most encouraging feature in this regard is that not only global companies and academics, but also native researchers, are making headway in addressing many challenges associated to fish farming via the use of Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other technologies.

To maximize the potential of smart aquaculture, it is imperative that government agencies, research institutions, and private enterprises collaborate effectively. Policymakers should prioritize creating a supportive regulatory framework that encourages investment in smart aquaculture technologies while ensuring sustainable practices. Access to financial resources, training, and technology transfer should be made available to fish farmers, especially those in rural and remote areas.

In conclusion, as we celebrate the National Fisheries Week, let us recognize the tremendous achievements of Bangladesh's fisheries sector, and the immense potential of smart aquaculture in sustaining this growth. By embracing innovation and responsible practices, we can create a future where our fisheries and aquaculture industry thrives while safeguarding our natural resources for generations to come. It is time to invest in the smart aquaculture revolution and secure a bountiful and sustainable aquatic future for smart Bangladesh.

The writer is Lecturer & Chairman (Acting), Department of Aquatic Resource Management and Conservation, Habiganj Agricultural University


« PreviousNext »

