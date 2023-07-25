Two to die, another gets life term in murder cases







DINAJPUR: Two separate courts in the district in two days sentenced a man to death and another to life-term of imprisonment in two different murder cases in Sadar and Bochaganj upazilas.



A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Sadar Upazila in 2017.

Dinajpur Senior District and Sessions Judge Jabid Hossain handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convict is Shree Prabhat Chandra Roy, a resident of Madhabpur Chirakuthi Para Village in Sadar Upazila.



The court also fined him Tk 20,000.



Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Rabiul Islam Rabi confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, the convicted person killed his wife Babita Rani Roy on December 28 in 2017 at his home over a family feud.



The deceased Babita Rani Roy's brother Paritosh Chandra Roy filed a murder case with Kotwali Police Station (PS) as the plaintiff in this regard.



After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.



Following this, the judge delivered the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



Earlier, a court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his father in Bochaganj Upazila in 2018.



Additional District and Sessions Court-2 Judge Sham Sundar Roy handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.



The condemned convict is Baidya Kisku, 36, son of late Tala Kisku, a resident of Hatrampur Paschim Adibari Para Village in Bochaganj Upazila of the district.



The court also fined him Tk 12,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.



According to the prosecution, on October 10 in 2018, the convict beat up his father over a family feud. Later on, he hacked his father with sharp weapon. Tala Kishku died due to excessive bleeding on that day. Baidya Kisku surrendered to police soon after the incident and gave a confessional statement that he killed his father.



The deceased's third wife as the plaintiff filed a case against the convict with Bochaganj PS in this regard.



Investigation officer of the case Sub-Inspector Nazrul Islam submitted a charge-sheet to the court on July 30, 2019.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death for killing his stepbrother in Khetlal Upazila in 2019.



Joypurhat District and Sessions Judge Md Nur Hossain handed down the verdict at noon.



The condemned convict is Saddam Hossain, 32, son of late Jashim Uddin, a resident of Malipara Village in Khetlal upazila of the district.



PP of the court Advocate Nripendranath Mandal confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, on November 11 in 2019, convict Saddam stabbed his stepbrother Kabiraj Khajamuddin, 83, to death over a family feud in Dashra Fakirpara Village of the upazila. He also stabbed his sister-in-law Shahida Begum at that night.



Following the incident, Khajamuddin's son filed a case with Khetlal PS as the plaintiff on November 12, 2019.



Later on, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing Saddam Hossain on February 27 in 2020 after investigation.



