Journo training ends in Pirojpur







A media-based organization ` Somashte' implemented the programme in the conference room of a hotel at Kuakata in Patuakhali.



Somashte is mainly working on skill development and capacity building of journalists, conducting training, issue-related research and fellowship for journalists across the country.

Barishal divisional journalists both print and electronic media from six districts- Barishal, Barguna, Bhola, Jhalakathi, Patuakhali and Pirojpur, took part in the training. A total 25 selected Journalists from the mainstream media participated in the training.



Former election commissioner of Election Commission (EC) Brigadier General (Rtd.) Dr. Sakhawat Hussain was one of resource persons who discussed electoral procedure, code of conduct, rules and regulations.



He also mentioned election commission can't formulate acts on electoral process except recommendations to the government. The government can take initiatives to pass a law through the Jatiya Sangsad.



Senior journalist Suhrab Hasan discussed reporting steps and administrative steps in election period in Bangladesh.



Senior Journalist Shahnaz Begum, as resource person, talked about gender, gender sensitivity and incorporating gender issue in election reporting.



Director of the Somashte Mir Mashruzzman along with his team conducted rest of the training sessions in two days.



