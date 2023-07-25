Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 July, 2023, 8:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Journo training ends in Pirojpur

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, July 24: A two-day long journalists training under the project of Advancing Local Electoral Reporting (ALERT) ended on Sunday.

A media-based organization ` Somashte' implemented the programme  in the  conference room of a hotel at Kuakata in Patuakhali.  

Somashte is mainly working on skill development and capacity building of journalists, conducting training, issue-related research and fellowship for journalists across the country.

Barishal divisional journalists both print and electronic  media from six districts- Barishal,  Barguna, Bhola, Jhalakathi, Patuakhali and Pirojpur, took part in the training. A total 25 selected Journalists from the mainstream media participated in the training.   

Former election commissioner of Election Commission (EC) Brigadier General (Rtd.) Dr. Sakhawat Hussain was one of resource persons who discussed electoral procedure, code of conduct, rules and regulations.

 He also mentioned election commission can't formulate acts on electoral process except recommendations to the government. The government can take initiatives to pass a law through the Jatiya Sangsad.
     
Senior journalist Suhrab Hasan discussed reporting steps and administrative steps in election period in Bangladesh.

Senior Journalist Shahnaz Begum, as resource person, talked about gender, gender sensitivity and incorporating gender issue in election reporting.

Director of the  Somashte Mir Mashruzzman along with his team conducted rest of the training sessions in two days.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two to die, another gets life term in murder cases
Journo training ends in Pirojpur
Two people found dead in Joypurhat, Laxmipur
Bamboo fences raised to prevent Jamuna erosion
Fisheries Week-2023 begins in Panchagarh
New BPTA body at Bauphal
11 killed, 42 injured in road mishaps
Girder of under-construction bridge collapses at Chirirbandar


Latest News
Project Processing, Appraisal and Management System (PPS) software launched
EU Special Representative for Human Rights arrives in Dhaka
Two children drown in Khulna
Inu, Menon, Dilip leave for China
BNP wants to hold grand rally at Nayapaltan or Suhrawardy Udyan
N'ganj fire truck accident: Death toll rises to 3
Ambulance owners call off strike
Russia says Ukrainian drones hit central Moscow, Crimea
Taskin, Towhid roped in for LPL’s new season
Putin says Russia will replace Ukrainian grain shipments to Africa
Most Read News
DSA case against BNP leader Minu dismissed
BUET teacher Nikhil, 15 others indicted
65pc construction works completed
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
Ambulance owners to go on strike from midnight
US social media widely used for Bangladesh’s regime change
Popularise carbon farming to fight climate change
One killed, 7 houses burnt in Sunamganj fire
Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya ameer among 3 held in Munshiganj
Motorcycle collision leaves two dead in Tangail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft