Tuesday, 25 July, 2023, 8:47 AM
Home Countryside

Two people found dead in Joypurhat, Laxmipur

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondents

Two people including an Oman expatriate have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Joypurhat and Laxmipur, in two days.

JOYPURHAT: The body of a man was recovered from a bathroom in Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital in the district town on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abu Bakkar Siddique, 59, son of late Abul Kashem, a resident of Dashra Minigari Village under Khetlal Upazila in the district.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Monwara, daughter of the deceased, got admitted to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital. Abu Bakkar came to visit her there on Saturday. Later on, a cleaner spotted the blood stained body of Abu Bakkar lying on the floor of a bathroom in the hospital on Sunday morning and shouted for help.

Hearing the cleaner's screaming, the on-duty physicians and other employees of the hospital rushed in and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Supervisor of Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital Dr Sarder Rashed Mobarak said it is assumed that Abu Bakkar died naturally.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Officer-in-Charge of Joypurhat Police Station Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken after investigation.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: The body of a young man of Kamalnagar Upazila in the district was recovered from Ibri Town in Oman on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Tareq Hossain, 26, son of Tofayel Ahmed, hailed from Kadirpanditerhat area under Saheberhat Union in the upazila.

According to the deceased's family members, Tareq went to Oman five days back and Saturday was his first working day.

However, one of the roommates called them and said while returning to his rented house in Oman at around 2 pm, Tareq became senseless in Ibri Town, and later, declared dead by a doctor.

The deceased's family members stated the incident as highly suspicious.

Oman Police also arrested four people in connection with the death of Tareq.
   
Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, said police in Oman.


« PreviousNext »

