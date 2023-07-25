Bamboo fences raised to prevent Jamuna erosion





PABNA, July 24: The water level in the Jamuna River in the district is continuing to swell.



According to sources, the water rising has been taking place for the last few days. With the rising water, the river has already eroded Char areas in Bera Upazila.





In the last flood season, thousands of acres of croplands and hundreds of houses were washed away. Many people lost their houses and turned destitute.



To prevent erosion, people of Char Nagdah Village at Haturia-Nakalia Union have made several bamboo fences on voluntary basis.



Zahid Molla, a local union member and dweller of Char Nagdah Village, said, locals have taken initiative for bamboo fencing. They have managed a fund of Tk 1.5 lakh to raise these fences.



In the last year, about 500 houses and more than 300 bighas of cropland got damaged. Several thousand bighas of cropland remained uncultivated due to sandy layers.



Lutfar Rahman, head teacher of Char Nagdah High School, said, "I don't know how much erosion will be prevented by bamboo fences. Our urgent request to the government is to take necessary measures to prevent the erosion."



PABNA, July 24: The water level in the Jamuna River in the district is continuing to swell.According to sources, the water rising has been taking place for the last few days. With the rising water, the river has already eroded Char areas in Bera Upazila.Locals are in a tense situation. They are passing nights in a fear of erosion. To prevent the erosion, several bamboo fences have been raised crosswise in the river.In the last flood season, thousands of acres of croplands and hundreds of houses were washed away. Many people lost their houses and turned destitute.To prevent erosion, people of Char Nagdah Village at Haturia-Nakalia Union have made several bamboo fences on voluntary basis.Zahid Molla, a local union member and dweller of Char Nagdah Village, said, locals have taken initiative for bamboo fencing. They have managed a fund of Tk 1.5 lakh to raise these fences.In the last year, about 500 houses and more than 300 bighas of cropland got damaged. Several thousand bighas of cropland remained uncultivated due to sandy layers.Lutfar Rahman, head teacher of Char Nagdah High School, said, "I don't know how much erosion will be prevented by bamboo fences. Our urgent request to the government is to take necessary measures to prevent the erosion."