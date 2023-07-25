Pakistan Finance Minister Dar put forward as leader of caretaker government







The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) put forward Dar's name to its coalition partners, said the sources who were not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified. An agreement has yet to be reached, said one of the sources.



"We think he could be the best bet to continue with the economic reforms agreed with the IMF," a PML-N member told Reuters.

Pakistan secured a badly-needed $3 billion short-term financial package from the IMF last month, a much-awaited respite as it teeters on the brink of default.



When asked about the proposal by Reuters, Dar said only: "Let's wait."



Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb did not respond to a request for comment.



Local media have reported that the ruling coalition will dissolve parliament on Aug. 8, after which the caretaker government will have 90 days to hold a general election.



The ruling coalition replaced former Prime Minister Imran Khan's administration after he lost a parliamentary vote of confidence in April 2022, having lost favour with the country's powerful military. The military denies having a role in his ouster.



Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said that having Dar helm the caretaker government would mean it could not be impartial.



"If Ishaq Dar is to be made a caretaker prime minister, then there will be no elections but only a selection," said PTI spokesman Farrukh Habib.



Meanwhile, PPP leader Sherry Rehman rejected reports on Monday that a name for the caretaker prime minister had been finalised, terming them "fake news".



"No name [for the caretaker PM] has been shared with us � and neither has PPP made any decision regarding this," she said in a press conference alongside PPP Information Secretary and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Faisal Karim Kundi in Islamabad.



"No such agreement has been reached, no name has been finalised at least from our side," she asserted. "We haven't even floated any names."



But some media reports suggested yesterday that a name had been finalised, she said, adding that this was not the case.



"The PPP's party position is the same as before - which is our democratic position entrenched in the Constitution - that is better that the caretaker government is non-partisan," Rehman said.



Rehman's clarification follows reports of the PML-N leadership intending to see party stalwart Ishaq Dar as the interim prime minister.



As for the PPP, while some reports said the party had expressed strong reservations on the selection, saying a "man from the Sharif family" was not suitable to lead the 'neutral' setup, others stated it had "not ruled out" accepting Dar for the position.



Speaking on the matter, Rehman explained that deciding on the caretaker PM's name was a consultative process and involved discussions among multiple parties, as well as the opposition leader.



Reiterating that unbiasedness was one of the requirements of an election, she said, "We are inclined towards it".



Rehman said her party had formed a three-member committee for consultation on the caretaker setup.



"They will inform the party leadership of the [proposed] names, but no decision has been taken regarding this yet � It should be clear now that we have not settled on a name."



She also clarified that her party had not been consulted on appointing the caretaker PM from the federal cabinet. �REUTERS, DAWN



