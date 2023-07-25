ECP instructs Islamabad  IG to arrest Imran, present him before commission tomorrow







A four-member ECP bench headed by member Nisar Durrani had ordered the release of a warrant for Imran's arrest on July 11, following his failure to appear before the commission.



The ECP had initiated contempt proceedings against the PTI chief, party leader Asad Umar and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry last year for allegedly using "intemperate" language against the chief election commissioner and the electoral watchdog.

The commission had asked them to appear in person or through their counsels before it to explain their position.



However, instead of appearing before the ECP, the three had challenged the ECP notices and contempt proceedings in various high courts on the grounds that Section 10 of the Elections Act 2017, which is the statutory provision regarding the commission's power to punish for contempt, was against the Constitution.



The Election Act 2017, Section 10 titled "Power to punish for contempt" states that the "election commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly [�]".



The PTI leaders had also sought from the high courts a declaratory relief from the charges.



But in January, the Supreme Court had allowed the ECP to continue proceedings against Imran, Chaudhry and Umar, and on June 21, the ECP had decided to frame charges against Imran, Fawad and Umar in July.



At the July 11 hearing, none of the three appeared before the commission despite being summoned, following which the ECP had issued arrest warrants for Fawad and Imran. �DAWN



ISLAMABAD, July 24: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday, asking the Islamabad police chief to arrest and present him before it tomorrow (Tuesday) in a contempt case.A four-member ECP bench headed by member Nisar Durrani had ordered the release of a warrant for Imran's arrest on July 11, following his failure to appear before the commission.The ECP had initiated contempt proceedings against the PTI chief, party leader Asad Umar and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry last year for allegedly using "intemperate" language against the chief election commissioner and the electoral watchdog.The commission had asked them to appear in person or through their counsels before it to explain their position.However, instead of appearing before the ECP, the three had challenged the ECP notices and contempt proceedings in various high courts on the grounds that Section 10 of the Elections Act 2017, which is the statutory provision regarding the commission's power to punish for contempt, was against the Constitution.The Election Act 2017, Section 10 titled "Power to punish for contempt" states that the "election commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly [�]".The PTI leaders had also sought from the high courts a declaratory relief from the charges.But in January, the Supreme Court had allowed the ECP to continue proceedings against Imran, Chaudhry and Umar, and on June 21, the ECP had decided to frame charges against Imran, Fawad and Umar in July.At the July 11 hearing, none of the three appeared before the commission despite being summoned, following which the ECP had issued arrest warrants for Fawad and Imran. �DAWN