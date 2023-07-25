Video
Russian ammunition depot hit during Ukrainian drone attack in Crimea: Official

Russia warns of tough retaliatory measures to drone attacks

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Russia warns of 'tough retaliatory measures' to drone attacksKyiv, July 24: An ammunition depot was hit during a Ukrainian drone attack on Dzhankoi in Crimea early on Monday, with Russian air defence forces shooting down or electronically jamming 11 drones over the area, a Russian-installed official said.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed governor of the Crimean Peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, also said that a residential building was damaged in the area.

He said there was no indication of any casualties, but people within a 5 km (3 mile) radius of the incident were being evacuated.

It was not immediately clear whether the ammunition depot was directly hit by a drone or if it was damaged by falling drone debris.

Russia has a military air base near Dzhankoi. Ukrainian officials have long said the city and surrounding areas have been turned into Moscow's largest military base in Crimea.

Aksyonov also said on the Telegram messaging app that "for safety reasons" railway and road traffic in the area was suspended.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports of the attacks. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the alleged attack.

Meanwhile, Russia said Monday that drone attacks in central Moscow and annexed Crimea could warrant a harsh response, after Ukraine claimed an attack on the capital.

"We regard what happened as yet another use of terrorist methods and intimidation of the civilian population by the military and political leadership of Ukraine," Russia's foreign ministry said.

"The Russian Federation reserves the right to take tough retaliatory measures," it added.

The ministry said the "West's focus on further aggravating the situation" in Ukraine was behind Kyiv's "brazen actions".
 
Russian officials said earlier that Ukrainian drones hit two buildings in Moscow and an ammunition depot in Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014. A Ukrainian defence source told AFP the attack on Moscow was a "special operation" carried out by Kyiv's military intelligence.    �REUTERS, AFP


