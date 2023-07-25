Video
Shakib shines in Montreal Tigers' 2nd straight win in GT20

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan continued his rich vein of from in the Global T20 tournament in Canada, as he put in yet another brilliant allround performance to guide Montreal Tigers to a second straight victory.

He blasted a 24-ball 36 runs with five fours and two sixes before taking 1-28 as Tigers beat Mississauga Panthers by seven wickets.

Being asked to bat first, Panthers put up 140-6 and Tigers overhauled the target with ease with 141-3 in 15.5 overs. Tigers opener Chris Lynn was unbeaten on 64.

Earlier, in the first match against Surrey Jaguars, Shakib hit 13-ball 26 runs and claimed 3-18 to help Tigers clinch a five-wicket victory.    �BSS


