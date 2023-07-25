Shakib shines in Montreal Tigers' 2nd straight win in GT20







He blasted a 24-ball 36 runs with five fours and two sixes before taking 1-28 as Tigers beat Mississauga Panthers by seven wickets.



Being asked to bat first, Panthers put up 140-6 and Tigers overhauled the target with ease with 141-3 in 15.5 overs. Tigers opener Chris Lynn was unbeaten on 64.

Earlier, in the first match against Surrey Jaguars, Shakib hit 13-ball 26 runs and claimed 3-18 to help Tigers clinch a five-wicket victory. �BSS



