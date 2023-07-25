Ziaur shares 2nd position after 6th round







GM Ziaur Rahman earned 4.5 points after the sixth round matches and shared the second position along with other nine players of the 16th Paleochora International Chess tournament A which is now being held in Paleochora, Greece.Besides, FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia earned 4 points after 6th round games.The sixth round matches were held on Sunday last night with GM Ziaur Rahman won against FM Drakoulakos Grigorios of Greece and FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia split point with Deligiannis Paraskevas of Greece. �BSS