Making WC debut 'crazy' for US rising star Thompson







The Los Angeles native came on for her World Cup debut as a late substitute in the holders' 3-0 win over Vietnam in Auckland on Saturday.



She was just 14 when now-teammate Megan Rapinoe and the Americans won 2-0 against the Netherlands the United States' opponents on Thursday in 2019 to retain the trophy.

"I was at my aunt's house and I was watching it there because we didn't have TV at home," Thompson, now 18, told reporters in Auckland.



"I was surrounded by my whole family, we were watching the game and I just remember how intense the game was, how back and forth it was, and I was really nervous for the team." �AFP



AUCKLAND, JLY 24: Alyssa Thompson was just a starry-eyed 14-year-old when she watched the 2019 Women's World Cup final on television at her aunt's house -- now the United States forward is playing at the tournament.The Los Angeles native came on for her World Cup debut as a late substitute in the holders' 3-0 win over Vietnam in Auckland on Saturday.She was just 14 when now-teammate Megan Rapinoe and the Americans won 2-0 against the Netherlands the United States' opponents on Thursday in 2019 to retain the trophy."I was at my aunt's house and I was watching it there because we didn't have TV at home," Thompson, now 18, told reporters in Auckland."I was surrounded by my whole family, we were watching the game and I just remember how intense the game was, how back and forth it was, and I was really nervous for the team." �AFP