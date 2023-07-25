Six more matches Inter-district volleyball held







On the day's matches, Bogura district beat Cumilla district by 3-0 set, Narail district defeated Patuakhali district by 3-0 set, Gazipur district outplayed Barisal district by 3-0 set, Kushtia district overpowered Kisorganj district by 3-1 set, Dinajpur district outclassed Tangail district by 3-0 set and Panchagarh district defeated Dhaka district by 3-2 set.



Meanwhile, the quarterfinal matches of the competition will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) at the same venue.

Fourteen district teams, split into four groups, are taking part in the meet, organized by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation and sponsored by Minister Group.



The participating district teams:

Group A - Panchagarh, Dhaka, Cumilla and Bogura districts.

Group B - Chattogram Barisal and Gazipur districts.



Group C - Dinajpur, Tangail, Patuakhali and Narail districts.

Group D - Kushtia, Rajshahi and Kishorganj districts. �BSS



