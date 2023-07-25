Video
Home Countryside

Fisheries Week-2023 begins in Panchagarh

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, July 24: The National Fisheries Week-2023 began in the district on Monday.

On this occasion, District Fisheries Office organized a view-exchange meeting with the fisheries stakeholders at its office in the town.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Abdul Quader was present as the chief guest while District Fisheries Officer Shahnewaz Siraji presided over the meeting.

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Zakir Hossain attended the programme as the special guest.

Panchagarh Press Club President Sajjadur Rahman Sajjad, fishermen Ibrahim and Farid Hossain, and fish food seller Pradeep Kumar Ghosh, among others, also spoke at that time.

District Fisheries Officer Shahnewaz Siraji said, National Fisheries Week-2023 is being observed with the theme of 'Fish-rich country, build Smart Bangladesh'. On this occasion, he highlighted various measures taken during the week including providing special consultation services and training for fishermen, distribution of alternative employment materials to poor fishermen, release of fish fries, awarding successful farmers and entrepreneurs in fish farming at the local level.

He also said the Fisheries Department is implementing various initiatives to meet the shortage of fish in the district.

A number of participants including fish farmers, fishermen, fish traders and fish food traders were also present there.


