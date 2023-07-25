New BPTA body at Bauphal







BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, July 24: Md Kamruzzaman Khan Firoz and Md Zakir Hossain have been elected president and general secretary (GS) respectively of Bangladesh Primary Teachers Association (BPTA) of Bauphal Upazila unit in the district.On Saturday, the voting was held at Bauphal Model Girls High School from 9am to 4pm. A total of 1,234 votes were cast out of the total 1,404 comprising head teachers and assistant teachers of 239 schools in the upazila. Three candidates contested for the post of president while four ones for the GS post.Md Kamruzzaman Khan Firoz got 697 votes while his nearest candidate SM Rejaul Karim got 270. Md Zakir Hossain got 549 votes while nearest candidate Hemayet Uddin got 410.Presiding Officer Aminul Islam said, the voting was held very peacefully. Voters' turnovers were fair in all centres, he added.