11 killed, 42 injured in road mishaps



A total of 11 people including three women have been killed and at least 42 others injured in separate road accidents in eight districts- Rajbari, Gazipur, Panchagarh, Natore, Gopalganj, Faridpur, Bogura and Chapainawabganj, in two days.

RAJBARI: A school teacher was killed and his son injured in a road accident in Kalukhali Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Kazi Murtaza Hamim Nipun, 50, was a resident of Ratandia Village in the upazila. He was an assistant teacher at Rajinikanth Government Model High School at Kalukhali.

Police and local sources said the teacher was returning to his house riding on a motorcycle along with his son at night. On the way, he lost control over the motorcycle and collided with a truck standing on the side of the road for bright light from the headlight of a bus at around 10 pm in front of Pangsha Highway Police Station (PS). They fell on the road and were injured at that time.

Highway Police personnel rescued the injured and took them to Rajbari Sadar Hospital. Kazi Murtaza Hamim Nipun was, later, shifted to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.







SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A man was killed after being hit by a bus on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.



The deceased was identified as Russell Mia, son of Renu Mia, hailed from Mymensingh District. He used to work at a scrap-metal shop as a day-labourer.



Quoting locals, Isahaque, sub-inspector (SI) of Mauna Highway PS, said a speedy bus hit Russell while he was walking along the highway in Rangila Bazar area at around 2 pm, which left him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the bus and arrest its driver, the SI added.



PANCHAGARH: A man was killed after being hit by a truck on the Debiganj-Boda highway in Debiganj Upazila of the district early Sunday.



The accident took place in Lakshmirhat area on the highway under the upazila at around 1:30 am.



The deceased was identified as Abu Hossain, 40, son of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Khanpur Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.



According to police and local sources, Abu Hossain was the helper of a truck which was going towards Sayedpur at early hours. On the way, the truck had faced mechanical error and Abu Hossain started repairing the truck in Lakshmirhat area on the Debiganj-Boda highway. After a while, a speedy truck hit him from behind at around 1:30 am, leaving him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Debiganj PS OC Sarker Iftekharul Mokaddem confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed with the PS and legal steps would be taken in this regard.



BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Two people were killed and at least 10 others injured in a collision between a passenger-laden bus and a truck on the Dhaka-Natore highway in Baraigram Upazila of the district early Sunday.



The deceased were identified as Anwarul, 32, son of Nazrul Islam, hailed from Gomastapur Upazila in Chapainawabganj District, and Belal, 23.



Jhalmalia Highway PS SI Monir Hossain said the accident occured at around 1 am when a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Shyamoli Paribahan' from Chapainawabganj collided head-on with a gas cylinder-laden truck in Khejurtal area on the Dhaka-Natore highway of the upazila. The accident left the bus driver and another person dead on the spot and at least 10 other passengers critically injured.



Being informed, police and fire service personnel recovered the bodies from the scene.



The injured were rescued and taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital and several other hospitals of the district town.



However, the law enforcers have seized the two vehicles and legal steps are underway in this regard, the SI added.



GOPALGANJ: A former school teacher was killed after being hit by a motorcycle on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



The accident took place in Tuku Bazaar area on the highway under the upazila at around 9:30 pm.



The deceased was identified as Zafar Ali Munsi, 62, a resident of Ghonapara Village in the upazila.



Quoting locals, Bhatiapara Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Khan Md Shariful Islam said Zafar Ali was crossing the highway in Tuku Bazaar area at night. At that time, a speedy motorcycle hit him from behind, leaving him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.



Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the KMCH at around 11:30 pm while undergoing treatment there.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the hospital and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.



Police also seized the motorbike, but its rider fled the scene, the official added.



BHANGA, FARIDPUR: A man was killed and at least 12 others were injured as a bus overturned on the Dhaka-Banga Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.



The accident took place in Maligram area of the upazila at around 12 pm.



The deceased was identified as the supervisor of the bus, Khalilur Rahman Sarder, 40, son of Shamsuddin Sarder, hailed from Barashkathi Village under Gosairhat Upazila of Madaripur District.



Quoting the passengers of the bus, Additional Superintend of Madaripur Highway Police Imran Ali Imran said a Barishal-bound bus of 'Hanif Paribahan' from Dhaka overturned into the highway while it was overtaking a vehicle to catch up with a bus of 'Dola Paribahan' and lost control over the steering of the bus, which left its supervisor dead on the spot and at least 12 others critically injured.



Highway police and fire service personnel from Bhanga and Shibchar rescued the injured and brought the situation under control.



Later on, the injured have been sent to various hospitals for treatment, the official added.



BOGURA: Two women were killed and at least 16 others injured in a road accident in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased were identified as Ruksana Parveen, 30, hailed from Barishal, and Jelma Begum, 50, from Lalmonirhat District.



According to police and local sources, a passenger-laden bus was going to Lalmonirhat from Barishal in the morning. On the way, the bus lost control over its steering and fell into a roadside ditch in Rupihar area of the upazila. A woman died on the spot and 17 people were injured at that time.



The injured were rescued and rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where another woman succumbed to her injuries.



Bogura Silimpur (Medical) Police Outpost SI Dulal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Two people including a woman were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Bholahat Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The accident took place in Falimar Bil area on the Bholahat-Shibganj road of the upazila at around 8 am.



The deceased were identified as Fatema Begum, 43, a resident of Gohalbari Village, and Helal Mia, 45, of Dharampur Village under the upazila.



According to police and local sources, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw with passengers was going towards Shibganj from Bholahat in the morning. On the way, a Dhaka-bound mini-truck rammed into the auto-rickshaw when it reached Falimar Bil area, leaving Fatema dead on the spot and four others critically injured.



The injured were rescued and taken to Bholahat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Helal to the RMCH, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.



Being informed, police have recovered the bodies and seized the two vehicles from the scene.



Bholahat PS OC Selim Reza confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.

