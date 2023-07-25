Girder of under-construction bridge collapses at Chirirbandar CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR, July 24: Cross girder no. 4 of an under-construction bridge over the Kankra River in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district has collapsed. The girder got broken down on July 15. No causality was reported.





According to local sources, the girder was paved 20-25 days back of Eid-ul-Azha. Due to several days' non-stop rain, the remaining construction work of the bridge has been suspended. Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) is making the bridge.





Low-quality materials were used in the girder construction. Locals complained negligence, serious mismanagement and corruption in the bridge construction.





According to LGED sources, the bridge construction began in October in 2017. The construction cost of this 175-metre bridge was fixed at Tk 14 crore 83 lakh and 64 thousand. The work order was given to Dhaka's Surma Construction Limited. The bridge was supposed to be completed by April, 2019. But, in the last four years, the construction was completed by 60 per cent only.



The Kankra River has divided Viail Union in the upazila into two groups. In the rainy season, several thousands of people of 10 villages use ferry boat to cross the river, and in the dry season they use a bamboo pathway.









To reduce sufferings of local people, former foreign minister and current MP Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali laid the foundation stone of the bridge in 2017. But the contractor closed the construction work before the end of the schedule. After some two months, he restarted the work. But with beginning of the rainy season, it was closed again.





A ferry boat operator of Viail Ghat of the river Zakirul Islam said, "I came with boat in the morning. The girder got down at about 10am. It might have collapsed due to strong current in the river."





Local Md Ejamul Islam said, the girder was paved few days before Eid-ul-Azha. It has yet to pass one month. How did it get to collapse?







Over mobile phone Contractor Zakir Hossain said, the girder didn't break; it has got turtle down from the stage. Besides, the work is yet to be complete, he added.







He further said, "I have got 50 per cent money of the work. The recent price rise of materials has slowed the work speed. Already most of the work has been done. The remaining work will be finished within a short time."





LGED's Upazila Engineer Md Kabir Uddin said, "I am informed of the matter. The river current has gone higher with swelling water level. It might be that the girder got collapsed for soil sliding away from the beneath of the column. It did not breake but got turtle from the stage. It is not supposed to do any defect in the construction, Despite that we will see it. After cross-check of the constructioin work, bills are paid. "