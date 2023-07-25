Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 July, 2023, 8:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

PSG say Saudi's Al Hilal can talk to Mbappe after 300-million-euro bid

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

PSG say Saudi's Al Hilal can talk to Mbappe after 300-million-euro bid

PSG say Saudi's Al Hilal can talk to Mbappe after 300-million-euro bid

OSAKA, JULY 24: Paris Saint-Germain have given Saudi club Al Hilal permission to speak to Kylian Mbappe after tabling a world record 300-million-euro ($333 million) bid, a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Monday.

The Riyadh-based club has made a formal offer by letter, the source said, but such a transfer could only be made with the agreement of Mbappe who has never expressed an interest in moving to the fast-growing Saudi league.

"The club has given permission to Al Hilal to speak with Mbappe. That's the request of the letter and that's been granted," the source said.

Mbappe has one year left on his contract with PSG, who want him to leave now rather than for nothing next summer.

But Mbappe, 24, is refusing to sign a new contract and the French champions believe he has already struck a deal to move to Real Madrid next year.

The source said Real Madrid were among a group of clubs which had also expressed an interest in Mbappe.

"In the group so far that have expressed their interest there are Manchester United, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Tottenham and obviously the Saudi club and Real Madrid," the source said.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
McGrath says England to blame for failing to regain Ashes
Australia captain Cummins eyes series win as Ashes retained
Shafique, Masood propel Pakistan after bowlers delight
Shakib shines in Montreal Tigers' 2nd straight win in GT20
Ziaur shares 2nd position after 6th round
Making WC debut 'crazy' for US rising star Thompson
Six more matches Inter-district volleyball held
Ashwin double strike boosts India's Test sweep bid


Latest News
Project Processing, Appraisal and Management System (PPS) software launched
EU Special Representative for Human Rights arrives in Dhaka
Two children drown in Khulna
Inu, Menon, Dilip leave for China
BNP wants to hold grand rally at Nayapaltan or Suhrawardy Udyan
N'ganj fire truck accident: Death toll rises to 3
Ambulance owners call off strike
Russia says Ukrainian drones hit central Moscow, Crimea
Taskin, Towhid roped in for LPL’s new season
Putin says Russia will replace Ukrainian grain shipments to Africa
Most Read News
DSA case against BNP leader Minu dismissed
BUET teacher Nikhil, 15 others indicted
65pc construction works completed
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
Ambulance owners to go on strike from midnight
US social media widely used for Bangladesh’s regime change
Popularise carbon farming to fight climate change
One killed, 7 houses burnt in Sunamganj fire
Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya ameer among 3 held in Munshiganj
Motorcycle collision leaves two dead in Tangail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft