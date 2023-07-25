Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 July, 2023, 8:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Kenya's Gor Mahia slams door on foreign players

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

NAIROBI, JULY 24: Kenyan league champions Gor Mahia will not sign any foreign players in future, the club's chairman said, after it was expelled from the CAF Champions League for breaching player contract terms.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) revoked Gor Mahia's club licensing certificate on Friday after the club failed to honour payment agreements with three former players from Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mali.

As a result, the club has been booted out of the CAF Champions League whose preliminary rounds draw will be held in Cairo on Tuesday.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier said late Sunday the club would not sign any foreign players for the foreseeable future.

"It looks like many of the foreign-based players we have been signing only come here to cause us problems and take money without giving us value," Rachier told Nairobi-based Radio 47.

"We've had a discussion as the top leadership of the club, and for now we are not going to sign any foreign player," he added.

Gor Mahia was sanctioned by FIFA in 2021 after Congolese striker Sando Yangayay and Malian goalkeeper Adama Keita complained about breaches of contract and the club was barred from signing and registering new players for two years.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
McGrath says England to blame for failing to regain Ashes
Australia captain Cummins eyes series win as Ashes retained
Shafique, Masood propel Pakistan after bowlers delight
Shakib shines in Montreal Tigers' 2nd straight win in GT20
Ziaur shares 2nd position after 6th round
Making WC debut 'crazy' for US rising star Thompson
Six more matches Inter-district volleyball held
Ashwin double strike boosts India's Test sweep bid


Latest News
Project Processing, Appraisal and Management System (PPS) software launched
EU Special Representative for Human Rights arrives in Dhaka
Two children drown in Khulna
Inu, Menon, Dilip leave for China
BNP wants to hold grand rally at Nayapaltan or Suhrawardy Udyan
N'ganj fire truck accident: Death toll rises to 3
Ambulance owners call off strike
Russia says Ukrainian drones hit central Moscow, Crimea
Taskin, Towhid roped in for LPL’s new season
Putin says Russia will replace Ukrainian grain shipments to Africa
Most Read News
DSA case against BNP leader Minu dismissed
BUET teacher Nikhil, 15 others indicted
65pc construction works completed
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
Ambulance owners to go on strike from midnight
US social media widely used for Bangladesh’s regime change
Popularise carbon farming to fight climate change
One killed, 7 houses burnt in Sunamganj fire
Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya ameer among 3 held in Munshiganj
Motorcycle collision leaves two dead in Tangail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft