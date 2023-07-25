Video
Tuesday, 25 July, 2023
Sports

Telles leaves ManU for Ronaldo reunion at Al Nassr

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, JULY 24: Alex Telles left Manchester United for a reunion with former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on Sunday.

Telles is the latest star from a major European club to move to the Gulf state, having swapped the Premier League for the lure of the lucrative Saudi Pro League.

The Brazilian left-back spent last season on loan at Sevilla and made 50 appearances for United in three years at Old Trafford.

Telles, 30, will be reunited with Portugal striker Ronaldo at Al Nassr after the Portugal forward's acrimonious departure from United last year.

"Alex Telles has completed a permanent move from Manchester United to Al-Nassr," a United statement said.

"The 30-year-old full-back has joined the Saudi Premier League outfit following 50 first-team appearances for the Reds.

"We'd like to thank Alex for his contributions to the club over the last three years and would like to wish him all the best for the future."

Telles struggled to hold down a regular place in the United after arriving from Porto in a £13.6 million deal in 2020.

However, he impressed at Sevilla, where he won the Europa League with the Spanish club last season.
Telles's move to Al Nassr comes amid a shock exodus of top players to Saudi Arabia.

France striker Karim Benzema quit Real Madrid to join Al-Ittihad, while a host of Premier League stars have headed to the Gulf state.

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante linked up with compatriot Benzema at Al-Ittihad, with his former Blues team-mate Kalidou Koulibaly moving to Al-Hilal, who also signed Ruben Neves from Wolves.

Edouard Mendy was another Chelsea player to swap west London for Saudi Arabia as the Senegal keeper joined Al Ahli, where he will be joined by Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino.    �AFP


