BB halts printing money to reduce inflationary pressure

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has temporarily halted printing money for the government after it borrowed Tk 98,826 crore fromthe central bank at the conclusion of the financial year of 2022-23 When the central bank lends money to the government, it actually generates money and increase money supply in the economy through the issuance of new currency, which, in turn, can drive up consumer prices and lead to inflationary pressure, bankers said.BB received Tk 7,044 crore repayment from the government between July 1 and July 18, signaling its reduced reliance on borrowing from the central bank.In the financial year 2022-23, the government's borrowing from the country's banking sector reached Tk 1.24 lakh crore. Out of the total Tk 98,826 crore was borrowed from the central bank, while Tk 25,296 crore came from the country's commercial banks.From the banking system, the government borrows mainly through advances, overdraft and issuance of treasury bills and bonds.The government repayment of overdraft amounting to Tk 8,587 crore in the reported period was a significant factor in reducing borrowing from the banking system.An overdraft is essentially a short-term borrowing arrangement where the government is allowed to withdraw funds from its account with the central bank, even if the account balance goes below zero.However, during the period the government borrowed Tk 1,200 crore from commercial banks. In total, the government chose to repay a substantial amount of Tk 5,844 crore in 18 days instead of resorting to further borrowing.The decision to increase borrowing from commercial banks was made to alleviate the borrowing pressure on the central bank to some extent, bankers said. They said heavy borrowing from banking system indicated poor revenue generation and difficulties in accessing to alternative financing options.Such borrowing can lead to inflation, crowding out of private sector borrowing, reducing effectiveness of the monetary policy, financial instability and heightened sovereign debt risks, they said.The government borrowing from non-banking domestic sources includes government T-bills and bonds owned by non-bank financial institutions, insurance firms, and private investors, as well as savings vehicles developed by the Department of National Savings. The total outstanding loans of the government from the commercial banks increased to Tk 2,40,815 crore on July 18, 2023 against Tk 2,39,615 crore on June 30, 2023, according to BB data.However, the government's total outstanding borrowing from the bank sector declined to Tk 3.91 lakh crore as on July 18, 2023 against Tk 2.97 lakh crore on June 30, 2022.