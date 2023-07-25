Video
Nat'l Fisheries Week-2023 kicks off

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Correspondent


The "National Fisheries Week-2023" begins on Monday across the country aiming at making  people aware to increase production of safe fish. The week will end on July 30.

This year the theme of the campaign is "Nirapad Machhea Varbo Desh, Gorbo Smart Bangladesh (The country will be filled with safe fish, Build the Smart Bangladesh)".
President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on this occasion.

The President said the theme of the fisheries week has been very meaningful and significant to build a happy, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041 utilizing the huge potentials of the fisheries sector.

He said fish is one of the major components in the list of daily foods of Bangalees. Fish is also very much interconnected with cultural heritage of Bangalee nation, he said.

The President said fisheries sector has been contributing to national development by meeting the demand of food, ensuring safe animal proteins, developing health and meritorious human resources, alleviating poverty, creating employment and earning foreign exchange.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had identified fisheries as one of major sectors for developing socioeconomic condition of people in new born Bangladesh, by meeting the demand of safe animal proteins, creating employment and earning foreign exchange.

Following the footprints of Bangabandhu, she said, the Awami League government has achieved remarkable progress in the fisheries sector in the last 14 and half years. As a result, Bangladesh achieved self-reliance in fish production, she mentioned.

Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock took different programmes across the country on this occasion.

On the first day Monday, a colorful street rally was brought out in the city's Manik Mia Avenue at 8am. Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim attended a press conference at Department of Fisheries Conference Room in the morning.

He said the government has set a target to produce 85 lakh metric tons of fish by 2041 which will be 1.8 times higher than current production.

The government has taken various measures to ensure that fish to be produced will be safe for human health, the minister added.

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury is scheduled to attend the inaugural function of "National Fisheries Week-2023" as the chief guest at Osmani Memorial auditorium in the capital Monday.

The National Fisheries Padak, 2023 will be awarded to some 21 individuals and organisations in eight categories on this occasion recognizing their important contribution to the fisheries sector.

In addition to this, President Mohammed Shahabuddin will release fish fries at his official residence Bangababhan pond at 5pm on July 27 as part of the central programme.  A colorful boat rally will be held in the city's Hatirjheel and different newspapers will publish special supplements while Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television (BTV) and private TV channels will air different documentaries highlighting the success of the fisheries sector.


