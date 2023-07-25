BR signs deal with Indian firm to develop rail signaling system







A contract-signing ceremony was held at the Rail Bhaban in the capital on Sunday in presence of Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon. Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma was also present at the event.



Project Director Naznin Ara Keya and Subharjit Jaha signed the Tk 3.49-billion contract on behalf of their respective sides.



Besides, installation of optical fibre cable-based telecommunication systems for blocked operation and CTC interface work in connection with the construction project BR had taken up in 2012 under the Indian Line of Credit.



Due to delays in starting the construction in 2019, the project cost increased to Tk 33.42 billion while the project completion deadline was revised four times to June 2027. The signaling system development tenure is 30 months, including 12 months of defect liability period.



Speaking at the contract signing ceremony, the railway minister said the country's railway network has been improved with the development of dual gauge double lines on the Dhaka-Chattogram section.



The Prime Minister will soon inaugurate the Khulna-Mongla, Dhaka-Bhanga through Padma Bridge, Cox's Bazar-Dohazari and Akhaura-Agartala line, he added.



Bangladesh Railway (BR) has appointed an Indian company, KEC International Limited, to develop signaling systems for the under-construction 3rd and 4th dual-gauge rail tracks from Dhaka to Tongi and double-line dual gauge from Tongi to Joydebpur.A contract-signing ceremony was held at the Rail Bhaban in the capital on Sunday in presence of Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon. Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma was also present at the event.Project Director Naznin Ara Keya and Subharjit Jaha signed the Tk 3.49-billion contract on behalf of their respective sides.Under the contract, the company will carry out design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the computer-based interlocked signaling system at seven stations, including interlocking of selected level crossings.Besides, installation of optical fibre cable-based telecommunication systems for blocked operation and CTC interface work in connection with the construction project BR had taken up in 2012 under the Indian Line of Credit.Due to delays in starting the construction in 2019, the project cost increased to Tk 33.42 billion while the project completion deadline was revised four times to June 2027. The signaling system development tenure is 30 months, including 12 months of defect liability period.Speaking at the contract signing ceremony, the railway minister said the country's railway network has been improved with the development of dual gauge double lines on the Dhaka-Chattogram section.The Prime Minister will soon inaugurate the Khulna-Mongla, Dhaka-Bhanga through Padma Bridge, Cox's Bazar-Dohazari and Akhaura-Agartala line, he added.