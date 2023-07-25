Video
Tuesday, 25 July, 2023
Three MoUS Signed To Boost Bilateral Trade

Japan wants to invest in BD's mega projects: Tipu Munshi

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Correspondent

Japan wants to invest in BD's mega projects: Tipu Munshi

Japan wants to invest in BD's mega projects: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said Japan wants to invest in the mega projects of Bangladesh and stay besides it by enhancing trade to materialize the dream of building a developed, prosperous and 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041.

The Commerce Minister said this while briefing reporters late on Sunday after holding a meeting with Yasutoshi Nishimura, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister of Japan, at a city hotel.

Mentioning that Japan had long been a development partner of Bangladesh, Tipu said that Japan has already made investments in mega projects in Bangladesh and would continue to do so in the future also.

 During the meeting, they also stressed exploring potential sectors of investment through increasing communication between the businesses of the two countries.

 The Commerce Minister informed that work on signing an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between the two countries is going on to take the Japan-Bangladesh trade relations to a new height.

 He said the first round of negotiations had already been held in Japan while the 2nd round would be held in Dhaka on July 25-26. "Both countries have agreed to sign this agreement very soon," he added.

 Tipu said through signing of the EPA, it would be possible to resolve the barriers and problems of investments by Japanese firms while the business environment would be improved further, resulting in increased industrial production as well as the attraction of investment.

 He said that they also discussed the continuation of duty-free and quota-free access to Bangladeshi products in the market in Japan beyond the LDC graduation in 2026.

The Commerce Minister said they discussed how to work together on various fronts over the next 50 years alongside boosting bilateral trade and commerce.

 Commerce Ministry senior secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh and other high officials were present at the briefing.

 Earlier, the Commerce Minister spoke as the special guest at the inaugural summit on "Bangladesh-Japan Economic Relations for The Next 50 Years: For the Industry Upgradation of Bangladesh" held at a city hotel.

Meanwhile Bangladesh and Japan inked three memorandum of understandings (MoUs) to enhance bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

The MoUs were signed at a daylong summit on "Bangladesh-Japan economic relations for the next 50 years: for the industry upgradation of Bangladesh" held at a hotel in the city on Sunday.

The Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) jointly organised the summit.

Bangladesh Special Economic Zone Ltd (BSEZ Ltd) signed the first MoU with Bangladesh IRIS Co Ltd, a Bangladesh-Japan joint venture company, promoting education for children-to purchase land and get the right to use the land inside BSEZ of phase 2.

A separate economic zone for Japanese entrepreneurs was inaugurated at Araihazar in Narayanganj in December last year.

BSS adds: The BSEZ Ltd signed the second MoU with Brac Kumon Ltd to provide the school going children near the BSEZ areas with the education opportunity.

The commerce ministry signed the third MoU with Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) to cooperate with each other in promotion and exchange of trade information and enhance of capacity of the officials.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and State minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak attended the event.


