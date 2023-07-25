ECB set to hike again with inflation stubbornly high







The Frankfurt-based institution has lifted borrowing costs at the fastest rate ever to combat red-hot inflation after Russia's war in Ukraine sent food and energy prices soaring.



Key rates have risen by four percentage points since July last year, with the ECB's deposit rate now sitting at 3.50 percent -- its highest level since 2001.

The sequence of rate hikes does not look like it will stop this week, despite moves by other central banks to slow the tempo of increases.



At its last meeting in June, ECB President Christine Lagarde said it was "very likely" that the bank would raise rates again at its next meeting.



"Virtually everyone is anticipating a 0.25 percentage point increase," the head of the influential German central bank, Joachim Nagel, told the RND media group last week.



But future increases are in doubt as inflation slowly eases and the eurozone economy looks weak.



Consumer prices rose at a 5.5-percent pace in June -- still well above the ECB's two-percent target but down from its double-digit peak towards the end of last year.



Collectively, the eurozone fell into recession around the turn of the year, shrinking in two straight quarters. �AFP

