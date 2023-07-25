Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 July, 2023, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stellantis, Samsung to build second battery plant in US

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

Stellantis, Samsung to build second battery plant in US

Stellantis, Samsung to build second battery plant in US

PARIS, July 24: US-European automaker Stellantis, whose brands include Fiat, Jeep and Peugeot, and a Samsung subsidiary plan to build a second electric car battery factory in the United States, the companies said Monday.

The location of the facility has yet to be announced but Stellantis and South Korea's Samsung SDI said it would start production in 2027, with an initial annual output capacity of 34 gigawatt hours (GWh).

It would be able to produce hundreds of thousands of vehicles made by Stellantis.

Stellantis, whose US brands include Chrysler, Dodge, Ram and Jeep, plans to have electric vehicles account for 50 percent of its sales in the United States by 2030.

"This new facility will contribute to reaching our aggressive target to offer at least 25 new battery electric vehicles for the North American market by the end of the decade," Stellantis chief executive Carlos Tavares said in a statement.

The company is seeking to secure around 400 GWh of battery capacity to achieve its sales target.

Stellantis and Samsung SDI are already building a gigafactory in Kokomo, Indiana -- an investment of between $2.5 billion and $3.1 billion -- with production slated to begin in 2025 and a 33-GWh capacity.

Samsung SDI, which specialises in the production of electric car batteries, announced in April a joint venture with General Motors to build a $3 billion factory in the United States.

The company, part of the sprawling Samsung group, already has EV battery plants in Vietnam, China, Hungary and elsewhere.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BB halts printing money to reduce inflationary pressure
Nat'l Fisheries Week-2023 kicks off
BGMEA, ACCI leaders meet in Canberra to boost bilateral trade
IFC working to find solutions on forex reserve shortfall
BR signs deal with Indian firm to develop rail signaling system
Japan wants to invest in BD's mega projects: Tipu Munshi
India's ITC to demerge hotels business; hold 40pc stake in new entity
No tariff hike for power consumers up to 200 units in Pak


Latest News
Project Processing, Appraisal and Management System (PPS) software launched
EU Special Representative for Human Rights arrives in Dhaka
Two children drown in Khulna
Inu, Menon, Dilip leave for China
BNP wants to hold grand rally at Nayapaltan or Suhrawardy Udyan
N'ganj fire truck accident: Death toll rises to 3
Ambulance owners call off strike
Russia says Ukrainian drones hit central Moscow, Crimea
Taskin, Towhid roped in for LPL’s new season
Putin says Russia will replace Ukrainian grain shipments to Africa
Most Read News
DSA case against BNP leader Minu dismissed
BUET teacher Nikhil, 15 others indicted
65pc construction works completed
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
Ambulance owners to go on strike from midnight
US social media widely used for Bangladesh’s regime change
Popularise carbon farming to fight climate change
One killed, 7 houses burnt in Sunamganj fire
Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya ameer among 3 held in Munshiganj
Motorcycle collision leaves two dead in Tangail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft