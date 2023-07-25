Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 July, 2023, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

World Bank extends Sind solar project's closing date

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

ISLAMABAD, July 24: The World Bank has ext�ended the closing date of the Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP) from September 2023 to July 2025 since the implementation of the project approved in 2022 remained unsatisfactory.

The project has been significantly delayed for several reasons, including a two-year delay in appointing a full-time Project Mana�gement Unit (PMU), the impact of Covid-19, the 2022 floods and the weak capacity of the PMU.

The latest project implementation report says the extension to the project's closing date is required to allow the project to meet its stated development objectives, in light of the delayed project implementation. The extension will allow the PMU to extend ongoing contracts promptly, mitigating further delays and complications.

The development objective of the project is to increase solar power generation and access to electricity in Sindh. The Internat�ional Develop�ment Association, the soft-loan window of the World Bank had approved $100 million for the project, out of which $21.79m has already been spent.

The World Bank restructured the project in response to the request made by the Economic Affairs Division in March this year to extend the closing date of the project by 22 months. The implementing agency, Energy Department of the Sindh government, has prepared a revised PC-1, which reflects the requested extension of the project close and also proposes a reallocation of funds between components, project design changes, and the inclusion of incremental operational costs in the financing agreement.
The changes will require a Level 1 restructuring, which will be initiated once the implementing agency has the final version of the PC-1 duly approved and minuted. The revised PC-1 was cleared by Ecnec last week. The agreed changes are expected to be incorporated by the client and formally communicated to the World Bank.

The solar project aims to support the deployment of solar power in Sindh spanning three market segments: utility-scale, distributed generation, and at the household level. Public funding would be used to leverage private sector investment and expertise in the three segments, with an emphasis on long-term sustainability, developing domestic solar photo-voltaic experience, and the emergence of self-sustaining markets.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BB halts printing money to reduce inflationary pressure
Nat'l Fisheries Week-2023 kicks off
BGMEA, ACCI leaders meet in Canberra to boost bilateral trade
IFC working to find solutions on forex reserve shortfall
BR signs deal with Indian firm to develop rail signaling system
Japan wants to invest in BD's mega projects: Tipu Munshi
India's ITC to demerge hotels business; hold 40pc stake in new entity
No tariff hike for power consumers up to 200 units in Pak


Latest News
Project Processing, Appraisal and Management System (PPS) software launched
EU Special Representative for Human Rights arrives in Dhaka
Two children drown in Khulna
Inu, Menon, Dilip leave for China
BNP wants to hold grand rally at Nayapaltan or Suhrawardy Udyan
N'ganj fire truck accident: Death toll rises to 3
Ambulance owners call off strike
Russia says Ukrainian drones hit central Moscow, Crimea
Taskin, Towhid roped in for LPL’s new season
Putin says Russia will replace Ukrainian grain shipments to Africa
Most Read News
DSA case against BNP leader Minu dismissed
BUET teacher Nikhil, 15 others indicted
65pc construction works completed
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
Ambulance owners to go on strike from midnight
US social media widely used for Bangladesh’s regime change
Popularise carbon farming to fight climate change
One killed, 7 houses burnt in Sunamganj fire
Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya ameer among 3 held in Munshiganj
Motorcycle collision leaves two dead in Tangail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft