Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 July, 2023, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung offers cashback on Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV series

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Desk

Samsung Consumer Electronics Bangladesh has brought limited-time lucrative cashback offers on selected models of two series of Crystal 4K UHD Smart TVs - AU7500 and BU8000. The cashback offer is ongoing and will end on July 31, 2023.

Depending on the models, customers can enjoy up to BDT 12,000 cashback on their purchases. 43-inch of Samsung BU8000 would be available at BDT 62,900 instead of BDT 70,900. The AU7500 series would be available at the following prices: 43-inch for BDT 52,900 instead of BDT 55,900, 50-inch for BDT 66,900 instead of BDT 78,900, and 55-inch for BDT 79,900 instead of BDT 88,900, says a press release.

Samsung AU7500 has a slim titanium gray bezel portraying a modern look. Due to the slim design and shallow depth, the TV is perfect for wall mounting. The 4K UHD TV surpasses regular FHD with 4x more pixels, providing sharp and crisp images.

The HDR (High Dynamic Range) enhances the light levels on the TV so viewers can enjoy a vast spectrum of colors and all visual details, even in the darkest scenes. The feature of Q Symphony allows soundbar and TV speakers to operate simultaneously for higher quality surrounding sound effects without the hassle of muting the TV speakers.

Samsung BU8000 comes with an ultra-thin AirSlim Design. The Dynamic Crystal Color with advanced phosphor technology allows viewers to immerse themselves in the picture with one billion shades of color. The feature Contrast Enhancer makes every image look more natural and incredibly detailed. The TV is perfect for gamers as the Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) feature optimizes the screen and provides more control with barely noticeable input lag. The TV can be smoothly mounted on the wall and comes with an adjustable stand to fit the customers' space.

Regarding the discount campaign, Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Director, Head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh, commented, "Our televisions are designed to deliver the highest performance and best experiences to our customers."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BB halts printing money to reduce inflationary pressure
Nat'l Fisheries Week-2023 kicks off
BGMEA, ACCI leaders meet in Canberra to boost bilateral trade
IFC working to find solutions on forex reserve shortfall
BR signs deal with Indian firm to develop rail signaling system
Japan wants to invest in BD's mega projects: Tipu Munshi
India's ITC to demerge hotels business; hold 40pc stake in new entity
No tariff hike for power consumers up to 200 units in Pak


Latest News
Project Processing, Appraisal and Management System (PPS) software launched
EU Special Representative for Human Rights arrives in Dhaka
Two children drown in Khulna
Inu, Menon, Dilip leave for China
BNP wants to hold grand rally at Nayapaltan or Suhrawardy Udyan
N'ganj fire truck accident: Death toll rises to 3
Ambulance owners call off strike
Russia says Ukrainian drones hit central Moscow, Crimea
Taskin, Towhid roped in for LPL’s new season
Putin says Russia will replace Ukrainian grain shipments to Africa
Most Read News
DSA case against BNP leader Minu dismissed
BUET teacher Nikhil, 15 others indicted
65pc construction works completed
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
Ambulance owners to go on strike from midnight
US social media widely used for Bangladesh’s regime change
Popularise carbon farming to fight climate change
One killed, 7 houses burnt in Sunamganj fire
Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya ameer among 3 held in Munshiganj
Motorcycle collision leaves two dead in Tangail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft