Samsung offers cashback on Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV series







Depending on the models, customers can enjoy up to BDT 12,000 cashback on their purchases. 43-inch of Samsung BU8000 would be available at BDT 62,900 instead of BDT 70,900. The AU7500 series would be available at the following prices: 43-inch for BDT 52,900 instead of BDT 55,900, 50-inch for BDT 66,900 instead of BDT 78,900, and 55-inch for BDT 79,900 instead of BDT 88,900, says a press release.



Samsung AU7500 has a slim titanium gray bezel portraying a modern look. Due to the slim design and shallow depth, the TV is perfect for wall mounting. The 4K UHD TV surpasses regular FHD with 4x more pixels, providing sharp and crisp images.

The HDR (High Dynamic Range) enhances the light levels on the TV so viewers can enjoy a vast spectrum of colors and all visual details, even in the darkest scenes. The feature of Q Symphony allows soundbar and TV speakers to operate simultaneously for higher quality surrounding sound effects without the hassle of muting the TV speakers.



Samsung BU8000 comes with an ultra-thin AirSlim Design. The Dynamic Crystal Color with advanced phosphor technology allows viewers to immerse themselves in the picture with one billion shades of color. The feature Contrast Enhancer makes every image look more natural and incredibly detailed. The TV is perfect for gamers as the Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) feature optimizes the screen and provides more control with barely noticeable input lag. The TV can be smoothly mounted on the wall and comes with an adjustable stand to fit the customers' space.



Regarding the discount campaign, Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Director, Head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh, commented, "Our televisions are designed to deliver the highest performance and best experiences to our customers."



