Praava Health surpasses 500,000 patients served

Tuesday, 25 July, 2023, 8:42 AM
Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Business Desk

Praava Health, Bangladesh's fastest-growing healthcare brand, announced it has now provided quality, affordable healthcare to more than half a million patients, says a press release.

The company - founded by Sylvana Q. Sinha in 2018 on the belief that all people deserve world-class, affordable healthcare grounded in dignity and empathy - is a best-in-class healthcare system offering full-service medical care through a proprietary "click-and-brick" model.

In just five years, Praava has received recognition from a variety of leading organizations and institutions worldwide, including by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer and Global Innovator and Fast Company as a World Changing Idea.
Harvard University and Columbia University Business Schools each now use case studies on Praava's business model to teach students about successful innovative businesses from around the world.

Praava's work was also recently featured in the report, "Scaling Up Inclusive Healthcare in Low-and Middle-Income Countries," sponsored by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CFAO Healthcare, Eli Lilly and Company, Leem, Proparco and Sanofi, which looks at a new generation of inclusive healthcare initiatives that have emerged to address the rising chronic disease burden and improve the diagnosis, treatment, and care for underserved populations, with sustainable models.

Praava boasts one of only six internationally accredited labs in Bangladesh with an ISO 15189-2012 certification, as received by the Bangladesh Accreditation Board. Its seamless integration of technology allowed Praava to serve patients both during the pandemic and after, quadrupling its patient base throughout the peak of Covid-19, while consistently maintaining an NPS of 85-90, higher than NPS scores for most Fortune 500 companies.

Praava's partners and clients include the World Health Organization, the World Bank, Unilever, Samsung, British American Tobacco and Coca-Cola, among 800 others. Some of the company's notable investors include Ret. US Army General David Petreaus and Dr. Omar Ishrak, former Chair of Intel, along with several prominent healthcare entrepreneurs, and its Global Advisory Council boasts more than two dozen top international experts in business, healthcare, and technology.

While Bangladesh is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, its healthcare system is challenged to keep up with increasing demand for quality medical care. On average throughout the country, doctors spend 48 seconds with their patients and more than 20% of drugs in the market are counterfeit. According to a recent report by WHO and Unicef, in Bangladesh only 38% of health care facilities have basic hygiene services.

"We are so proud to have earned the trust of hundreds of thousands of patients, and  grateful to see them coming back to Praava for all of their healthcare needs, time after time," said Sinha, Praava Health's Founder, Chair, and CEO.


